Explained: Flash floods, cloudbursts and how they trigger deadly disasters

What is a flash flood?
Common causes of flash floods include:
- Intense rainfall over a short duration
- Steep slopes that rapidly channel water downhill
- Urban drainage systems that prevent water absorption
- Dry or hardened ground, especially after drought or wildfires
- Sudden release of blocked water or dam breaches
Examples of devastation
What is a cloudburst?
Flash floods vs regular floods
Impact on cities vs rural areas
Landslides and mudslides: Not the same as flash floods
- A landslide is the collapse of dry or wet earth and rock down a slope.
- A mudslide involves fast-flowing rivers of mud, often triggered after heavy rains.
Why flash floods and cloudbursts are dangerous
Several factors make flash floods and cloudbursts especially hazardous:
- They strike without warning, often at night
- Water travels with immense speed and force
- People underestimate their impact — often trying to drive or wade through water
- Diseases like cholera, hepatitis A, and skin infections can spread post-flood
- Electricity and water supply are disrupted, affecting food, medicine and sanitation
- Survivors often face trauma, grief and long-term mental health issues
Are they predictable or preventable?
- Radar and satellite data to track storms
- Computer models to simulate rainfall and flooding
- Flash Flood Guidance Systems (FFGS), combining ground and rain data to issue alerts
Steps to reduce the impact
- Design flood-resilient drainage systems in cities
- Ban construction in vulnerable floodplains
- Clear riverbeds of debris and encroachments
- Educate people on warning signs and emergency responses
