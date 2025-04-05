Home / India News / Delhi to see temperatures rise to 42°C by April 10, IMD warns of heatwave

The maximum temperature is expected to reach 38 to 40 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature will be around 18 degrees Celsius

From April 6 to 10, the IMD forecasts clear skies, with maximum temperatures gradually rising to 41 degrees Celsius (Photo: PTI)
Apexa Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2025 | 8:14 AM IST
Delhi residents need to be prepared for scorching days ahead, as the temperatures are expected to hit 42 degrees Celsius by April 10. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), an intense heatwave is set to sweep across Northwest India in the coming days, pushing mercury levels higher across the region. 
  On Saturday morning, the national capital woke up to clear skies and higher temperature as summers have already begun in India. The national capital recorded its highest temperature of the season so far at 39 degrees Celsius on April 4, five notches above normal, according to IMD. The second-highest temperature was noted on March 26, when the mercury reached 38.9 degrees Celsius, according to the data from the weather department. 

Weather updates for today

The weather in Delhi has become relatively warm. Today's IMD forecast predicts clear sky conditions throughout the day with strong surface winds. The maximum temperature is expected to reach 38 to 40 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature will be around 18 degrees Celsius. Surface winds are likely to blow at 10–20 kmph, occasionally gusting up to 30 kmph. 

Delhi weather forecast for the week

From April 6 to 10, the IMD forecasts clear skies, with maximum temperatures gradually rising to 41 degrees Celsius and reaching 42 degrees Celsius by mid-week. Clear skies are predicted for the following days. Along with the rising temperatures, strong surface winds are anticipated. These winds, with speeds between 20 to 30 km/h, may occasionally gust up to 40 km/h. This combination of high temperatures and strong winds will make the weather feel even warmer.  The IMD has also warned of a fresh Western Disturbance set to affect the Western Himalayan region from April 8. While this system may offer brief relief in parts of North India, Delhi and the surrounding NCR region are expected to remain hot, with little change in the ongoing heatwave conditions.

Delhi’s AQI update

Delhi’s air quality improved and remained in the ‘moderate’ category on Saturday morning. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 173 at 8 am on April 5, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The city’s 24-hour average AQI stood at 219 at 4 pm on April 4. Meanwhile, the Delhi government is expected to conduct a trial for artificial rain in May as part of its broader strategy to combat air pollution, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Thursday. The trial will take place in an area in outer Delhi, with the final site to be chosen by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and IIT Kanpur.

 

   

First Published: Apr 05 2025 | 8:14 AM IST

