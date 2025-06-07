Delhi braces for over 44 degrees heat as IMD forecasts dry spell this week

Delhi is set to experience soaring temperatures, despite a damp beginning to June. Mercury is expected to touch 44 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather office also added that the capital is unlikely to receive any rainfall over the next five to six days.

ALSO READ: Study links monsoon changes, cloud shifts to rising flash flood threats Delhi residents woke up to a hot and humid Saturday, with maximum temperatures set to reach around 39 to 41 degrees Celsius and the minimum hovering around 26 degrees Celsius, according to IMD. The MeT Department has now forecast clear skies, with dry westerly winds to dominate once again, causing a rise in temperatures.

Authorities advise residents to take precautions against the heat and stay indoors during peak afternoon hours. Monsoon to return by June 12 The IMD has indicated a possible revival of the southwest monsoon between June 12 and 18, following a pause since May 29. The forecast offers hope for parched regions, as the monsoon’s progress across the country has been notably slow over the past week. Delhi AQI remains 'moderate' ALSO READ: Light rain, thunderstorms expected in Delhi today, AQI drops to 146 Air quality in Delhi remained in the ‘moderate’ category on Saturday morning after widespread rain across Delhi-NCR a day before. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 169 at 8 am on June 7, compared to 137 at the same time a day earlier.