Wednesday, May 28, 2025 | 09:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Study links monsoon changes, cloud shifts to rising flash flood threats

Study links monsoon changes, cloud shifts to rising flash flood threats

With IMD predicting above-normal monsoon in 2025, new studies reveal sharp rise in intense short-duration rainfall and changing cloud patterns due to warming

Rains

Published in Science of the Total Environment, the study analysed 20 years of radiosonde data from 16 locations across India. (Photo: PTI)

Sanjeeb Mukherjee Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 9:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A new paper by some eminent scientists shows that sub-daily rainfall extremes have been steadily rising over the country that could precipitate the threat of flash floods. 
 
The paper, published in a journal of ‘Nature’, sometime back has been written by former secretary in the ministry of earth sciences Madhavan Nair Rajeevan along with eminent scientists Kadiri Saikranthi and Basivi Radhakrishna.The India Meteorological Department (IMD) yesterday predicted “above normal” monsoon across India in 2025.
 
The research used hourly self-recorded rain gauges’ data from 1969 to 2010 from IMD to arrive at the conclusions.
 
It said that the frequency of short-duration, heavy rainfall events over Central India and long-duration heavy rainfall events over North-Western Coasts of the country has risen considerably in the last few decades as compared to the previous decades.
 
 
Meanwhile, another recent study by Saloni Sharma, along with researchers Piyush Kumar Ojha, Vaibhav Bangar, Chandan Sarangi, Ilan Koren, Krishan Kumar, and, Amit Kumar Mishra from the School of Environmental Sciences, at Jawaharlal Nehru University, in collaboration with IIT Madras and Weizmann Institute of Sciences, Israel, showed how global warming is reshaping India’s monsoonal cloud patterns. 

Also Read

HEAT, TEMPERATURE

Global temperature likely to breach 1.5°C in next five years: WMO

hospitalisation, hospital, operation

Climate change may fuel spread of fungi that could 'eat you from inside out'

High temperatures

Earth's average temperature for 2025-29 may exceed 1.5 deg C limit: WMO

Premiumpollution

Climate change, summer dust storms deepen India's air pollution crisis

PremiumEmission norms, Carbon tax, Climate Change, energy sector

Tough emission targets may raise carbon credit prices, impact net zero goal

 
The research, published in Science of the Total Environment some months back, used 20 years of radiosonde data from 16 locations across India to conclude that the number of cloudy days during the monsoon season has increased by around 13 per cent per decade.
 
However, this doesn’t mean more low level, rain-heavy clouds.
 
In fact, low-level clouds have decreased by 8 per cent, while high-level clouds-- which often trap heat-- have increased by about 11 per cent per decade.
 
This shift in cloud types is significant, the paper said.
 
It said that low-level clouds are typically thicker and more effective at reflecting sunlight, helping to cool the Earth’s surface. High-level clouds, by contrast, tend to trap heat. The study found that not only are these higher clouds becoming more common, but they are also forming at greater altitudes as the atmosphere warms and expands. 

More From This Section

Civil defence mock drills

Civil defence mock drills to be held in 5 states tomorrow: Details

Metro, Delhi Metro

DMRC warns passengers against making social media reels on trains, stations

Amitabh Kant

Private sector participation important for hunger-free India: Amitabh Kant

Caption: Indian Air Force's Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas Mk-I. Image Credit: PIB

Karnataka vs Andhra over HAL: Tracing the aerospace giant's flight path

Supreme Court

LIVE news: SC holds tree felling in Delhi's Ridge area as contempt on part of DDA officials

Topics : Climate Change Rainfall

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 28 2025 | 8:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWhatsApp iPad App LaunchScoda Tube IPOGold-Silver Price TodayBelrise Industries Share PriceLeela Hotel IPOSpaceX Starship Flight ExplosionIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon