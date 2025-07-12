IMD predicts cloudy skies, rainfall in Delhi; mercury to rise this weekend

Delhi and surrounding regions remained under pleasant weather conditions on Saturday after recent showers brought down soaring temperatures and provided relief from the heat and humidity earlier in the week.

The city awoke to overcast skies and mild temperatures, following moderate rainfall on July 11. While the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a slight uptick in temperatures in the coming days, light rainfall and thunderstorms are expected to continue through the day. No weather warnings have been issued for Delhi.

The IMD has forecast very light to light rainfall across the city, along with occasional lightning. Maximum temperatures are expected to settle between 34–36 degrees Celsius, with humidity levels peaking at around 82 per cent. Cloud cover is likely to remain consistent throughout the day.

Air quality in Delhi remains in the 'satisfactory' range. According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 86 at 9 am on 12 July. Weather forecast for the week The current spell of cloudy and pleasant weather is expected to continue over the weekend and into next week. Light to moderate showers are likely as meteorological conditions remain conducive to rainfall. A cyclonic circulation over northern Haryana and adjacent areas is influencing weather patterns in Delhi, aiding cloud development and rainfall activity. Day temperatures are anticipated to hover between 33–35 degrees Celsius, with humidity levels ranging from 80–90 per cent throughout the week.

Yellow alert for parts of Jharkhand from July 13–15 Meanwhile, the IMD has issued a 'yellow alert' for heavy rainfall in several districts of Jharkhand from July 13–15. Intermittent rains are expected to continue across the state during this period, an official said. On July 13, heavy rainfall is likely in Gumla, Khunti, Simdega, Saraikela-Kharswan, and East and West Singhbhum districts. The alert extends to Giridih, Bokaro, Dhanbad, Deoghar, Dumka, Jamtara, and other areas on July 14. Monsoon wreaks havoc in Himachal In Himachal Pradesh, relentless monsoon rains have claimed 46 lives over the past nine days, according to the State Disaster Management Authority. Of these, 15 fatalities were directly linked to rain-related incidents such as flash floods and landslides, while 31 resulted from road accidents.

Another 27 people are reported missing, all due to rain-related events, and five have sustained injuries. Infrastructure has taken a severe hit, with 184 roads closed and around 791 water supply schemes impacted as of Friday, officials confirmed. Power supply has also been disrupted, with 111 transformers affected. Mandi district remains the worst-hit, accounting for 143 of the 224 closed roads and bearing the brunt of 10 cloudbursts between the night of June 30 and July 1. These triggered flash floods and landslides, resulting in 15 deaths.