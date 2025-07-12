'Why did you cut off?' Final Air India cockpit chat revealed in AAIB report

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has disclosed the final cockpit exchange between the two pilots of Air India Flight 171 just before the fatal crash in Ahmedabad on June 12. According to the AAIB's preliminary report, cockpit voice recordings captured a crucial conversation seconds before both engines failed.

One of the pilots is heard asking, “Why did you cut off fuel?”. To this, the co-pilot replies, “I did not do so.” The conversation occurred shortly after both engine fuel cutoff switches moved from 'Run' to ‘Cutoff’ at 13:38:42 IST, moments after the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner had reached a speed of 180 knots.

ALSO READ: Boeing responds to AAIB report on Air India crash, vows to support probe The 15-page report outlines the rapid sequence in which both engines lost power mid-air. Within just one second, the fuel cutoff switches for both engines were toggled, causing them to shut down almost simultaneously. The report explains that under normal circumstances, when the fuel control switches are moved from ‘Cutoff’ to ‘Run’ during flight, the engines’ Full Authority Digital Engine Control (FADEC) system is designed to initiate an automatic relight and restore thrust. However, no such recovery occurred. Following the double engine failure, one of the pilots issued a MAYDAY distress call. However, when Air Traffic Control (ATC) asked for the aircraft’s call sign, there was no response. Moments later, the aircraft crashed into a building just outside the airport perimeter.

The crash resulted in one of the worst disasters in Indian aviation history. Of the 260 people killed, 241 were passengers and crew onboard, while 19 others lost their lives on the ground. Only one passenger survived. Pilots experienced and medically fit The two pilots flying the ill-fated aircraft were Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, a Line Training Captain with over 8,200 flight hours, and First Officer Clive Kundar, who had logged 1,100 hours. The AAIB confirmed that both pilots were medically fit, well-rested, and held valid licenses. Investigators have so far found no signs of sabotage. However, the report does cite an existing Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) advisory that warns of a possible defect involving fuel switches on similar aircraft.