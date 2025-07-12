MP CM to visit UAE, Spain from July 13-19 to boost investment, tourism

After his visits to the UK and Germany in November and December last year and to Japan in January this year, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is scheduled to go on official visit to Dubai in UAE and Spain from July 13 to July 19 during which he will seek investments and highlight state's tourism potential.

An official release said that during his previous visits abroad, the Chief Minister introduced investor-friendly policies of the state to international stakeholders.

"These visits not only led to result-oriented dialogues with investors but also helped identify practical investment opportunities after understanding the industrial strengths of these nations. As a result, sectors like health technology, automobile, university linkages, electronics, and advanced manufacturing have seen the beginning of concrete projects on the ground," it said.

During his visit to Dubai, the Chief Minister is scheduled to hold a key meeting with representatives of the Indian Business and Professional Council to showcase Madhya Pradesh's industrial readiness and investment policies. ALSO READ: Ladli Behna Yojana monthly aid to be ₹1500 after Diwali: MP CM Yadav Discussions will also take place with international retail and infrastructure giants such as Lulu International Group, Landmark Group, and Nakheel Group. The talks will focus on potential partnerships in logistics parks, warehousing, retail chains, and other investment opportunities in the state. During visit to Spain from July 16 to 19, the Chief Minister will engage with leading automobile companies and green mobility technology investors in Barcelona. He will also meet with top companies in the textile, garment, and design sectors, with an aim to boost initiatives like the PM MITRA Park, Textile ODOP, and existing clusters such as Vardhman.