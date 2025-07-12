Home / India News / MP CM to visit UAE, Spain from July 13-19 to boost investment, tourism

MP CM to visit UAE, Spain from July 13-19 to boost investment, tourism

During his Dubai visit, the Chief Minister will meet Indian Business and Professional Council members to highlight Madhya Pradesh's industrial preparedness and attract investments to the state

During visit to Spain from July 16 to 19, the Chief Minister will engage with leading automobile companies and green mobility technology investors in Barcelona (Photo: PTI)
After his visits to the UK and Germany in November and December last year and to Japan in January this year, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is scheduled to go on official visit to Dubai in UAE and Spain from July 13 to July 19 during which he will seek investments and highlight state's tourism potential.

An official release said that during his previous visits abroad, the Chief Minister introduced investor-friendly policies of the state to international stakeholders.

"These visits not only led to result-oriented dialogues with investors but also helped identify practical investment opportunities after understanding the industrial strengths of these nations. As a result, sectors like health technology, automobile, university linkages, electronics, and advanced manufacturing have seen the beginning of concrete projects on the ground," it said.

During his visit to Dubai, the Chief Minister is scheduled to hold a key meeting with representatives of the Indian Business and Professional Council to showcase Madhya Pradesh's industrial readiness and investment policies.

Discussions will also take place with international retail and infrastructure giants such as Lulu International Group, Landmark Group, and Nakheel Group. The talks will focus on potential partnerships in logistics parks, warehousing, retail chains, and other investment opportunities in the state.

During visit to Spain from July 16 to 19, the Chief Minister will engage with leading automobile companies and green mobility technology investors in Barcelona. He will also meet with top companies in the textile, garment, and design sectors, with an aim to boost initiatives like the PM MITRA Park, Textile ODOP, and existing clusters such as Vardhman.

A key focus of the Spain visit will also be on the tourism and heritage hospitality sector, aiming to promote Madhya Pradesh as a prime destination for heritage-based tourism investment.

The emphasis on strategic dialogues makes these investment tours significant. The Chief Minister's aim is not just to strengthen the state's economy through investment, but also to connect Madhya Pradesh's youth with global opportunities, the release said.

These visits are fast becoming a roadmap for the state's industrial and economic self-reliance, it added.

