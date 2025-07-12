Funds won't be a constraint for relief, rehabilitation efforts: Himachal CM

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during his during his three-day visit to Mandi district visited various disaster affected areas of Seraj and Nachan Assembly Constituencies and took stock of the damage caused due to heavy rains and cloudburst on Friday.

Talking to media persons at Sundernagar in Mandi district, the Chief Minister said that the "government acted swiftly to restore essential services in the affected areas."

He said that the government has opened almost all the major roads of these areas and the work of opening the link roads of the disaster affected area were going on war footing

Talking about the work done for opening up the roads, he added, "50 JCB machines were engaged to open the roads of the affected areas from the very first day of the disaster. He said that the road up to Chail Chowk, Bagsyad, Thunag, Janjehli and Chhatri would be brought under CRIF so that it could be made a composite road." He said that the road and bridges from Thunag to Janjehli have suffered extensive damage and at present it has been restored temporarily and there will be no shortage of money for restoration works.

The government has so far released seven crore rupees for these relief and rescue works so that the restoration work can be accelerated further, he stated. He highlighted that Deputy CM and PWD Minister had already visited and assessed the damages in the disaster affected areas. The Chief Minister said that there has been unprecedented loss in these areas and the government and the district administration were providing relief and other materials to the affected families day and night. "Livestock, crops and vegetables have also suffered a lot due to this disaster. The state government would provide compensation to the affected families for buying clothes and also for loss of livestock besides all possible help from its own resources," he added.