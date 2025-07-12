Sena (UBT) demands 20% reservation for 'Marathi Manoos' in Mumbai buildings

The Shiv Sena (UBT) lawmakers on Friday demanded that 20 per cent houses in buildings in Mumbai be reserved for native Marathi speakers.

Leader of Opposition in the legislative council Ambadas Danve and Milind Narvekar gave a letter with this demand to minister Shambhuraj Desai, who belongs to the rival Shiv Sena.

"We demand 20 per cent of houses in buildings in Mumbai for Marathi Manoos," Nareveak said in a post on X.

On Thursday, Narvekar had asked in the legislative council whether a social organisation had demanded that 50 per cent housing units in the city be reserved for the Marathi people, and if the government had taken any decision on it.