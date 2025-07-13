Home / India News / MP CM announces Rakhi gift, hikes Ladli Behna scheme aid to ₹1500 from Oct

MP CM announces Rakhi gift, hikes Ladli Behna scheme aid to ₹1500 from Oct

The government was committed to gradually increasing the monthly assistance under the Ladli Behna scheme to ₹3,000, the chief minister further said

Mohan Yadav, Mohan, MP CM
During the event, Yadav transferred ₹1,543.16 crore to bank accounts of 1.27 crore Ladli Behna scheme beneficiaries as the 26th instalment. (Photo: PTI))
Press Trust of India Ujjain
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2025 | 9:06 AM IST
Nearly 12.7 million women in Madhya Pradesh who are beneficiaries of the Ladli Behna scheme will receive ₹250 as a Rakhi gift, and their monthly assistance will be hiked to ₹1,500 from October, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said.
 
Currently, eligible women receive ₹1,250 per month under the scheme.
 
"The Raksha Bandhan festival symbolises the unbreakable bond of love between a brother and sister...With Rakhi (festival) on August 9, it is only fitting for brothers to offer gifts to their sisters. Our government will ensure ₹250 reaches every Ladli Bahna (before August 9) as a token of affection," Yadav said on Saturday.
 
He was speaking at a state-level event held at Nalwa village in Ujjain district, where financial assistance was disbursed to beneficiaries of various schemes.
 
The government was committed to gradually increasing the monthly assistance under the Ladli Behna scheme to ₹3,000, the chief minister further said. 
 
"By Bhai Dooj (October 23) after Diwali, the monthly support will be raised from ₹1,250 to ₹1,500," he was quoted as saying in a government statement.
 
During the event, Yadav transferred ₹1,543.16 crore to bank accounts of 12.7 million Ladli Behna scheme beneficiaries as the 26th instalment.
 
While launching the scheme on June 10, 2023, under which women were given ₹1,000 per month, then chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had said that with hikes of ₹250, the amount will be gradually raised to ₹3,000 per month.
 
The scheme proved to be a game-changer for the ruling BJP which routed Congress in the November 2023 assembly polls.
 
At the event, CM Yadav also transferred ₹46.34 crore in subsidy for LPG refills to more than 30 lakh women under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana.
 
In addition, ₹340 crore was credited to 56.74 lakh social security pension beneficiaries.
           

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Mohan YadavMadhya Pradeshwomen empowerment

First Published: Jul 13 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

