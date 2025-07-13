MP CM announces Rakhi gift, hikes Ladli Behna scheme aid to ₹1500 from Oct

Nearly 12.7 million women in Madhya Pradesh who are beneficiaries of the Ladli Behna scheme will receive ₹250 as a Rakhi gift, and their monthly assistance will be hiked to ₹1,500 from October, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said.

Currently, eligible women receive ₹1,250 per month under the scheme.

"The Raksha Bandhan festival symbolises the unbreakable bond of love between a brother and sister...With Rakhi (festival) on August 9, it is only fitting for brothers to offer gifts to their sisters. Our government will ensure ₹250 reaches every Ladli Bahna (before August 9) as a token of affection," Yadav said on Saturday.

He was speaking at a state-level event held at Nalwa village in Ujjain district, where financial assistance was disbursed to beneficiaries of various schemes. ALSO READ: ₹1,543 crore transferred under Ladli Behna Yojana scheme: MP CM Yadav The government was committed to gradually increasing the monthly assistance under the Ladli Behna scheme to ₹3,000, the chief minister further said. "By Bhai Dooj (October 23) after Diwali, the monthly support will be raised from ₹1,250 to ₹1,500," he was quoted as saying in a government statement. During the event, Yadav transferred ₹1,543.16 crore to bank accounts of 12.7 million Ladli Behna scheme beneficiaries as the 26th instalment.