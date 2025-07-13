Home / India News / Himachal govt announces ₹2 crore each for constituencies hit hard by rains

Additionally, the govt announced ₹50 lakhs for all assembly constituencies in the state for the restoration of roads and other infrastructures

Landslide, Shimla Landslide
So far, since the onset of monsoon on June 20 till July 11, Himachal Pradesh has suffered losses of ₹751 crore. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Shimla
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2025 | 8:56 AM IST
For the repair of roads and other allied works, Himachal Pradesh Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh on Saturday announced a sum of ₹2 crore each for assembly constituencies hit hard by the monsoon rains.

Singh made the announcement in a video, which was also uploaded to his Facebook page on Saturday.

Additionally, the minister announced ₹50 lakhs for all assembly constituencies in the state for the restoration of roads and other infrastructures.

There are 68 assembly constituencies in Himachal Pradesh, and the Mandi district has been the most affected, where rain-induced disasters have taken a toll on infrastructure and human lives. 

So far, since the onset of monsoon on June 20 till July 11, Himachal Pradesh has suffered losses of ₹751 crore.

During monsoon, the state witnessed 31 flash floods, 22 cloudbursts, and 17 landslides, along with heavy rains. And, 92 people have died, of which 56 died in rain-related incidents in the state.

Meanwhile, in a statement issued here, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, who also holds the Jal Shakti portfolio, stated that the restoration of water schemes affected by the recent disaster in the Saraj Assembly Constituency is being carried out on a war footing.

He said that he was personally reviewing the entire relief and restoration work, and out of 241 drinking water schemes damaged due to the disaster, 150 have already been partially restored.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Himachal Pradeshheavy rainsMonsoon rains

First Published: Jul 13 2025 | 8:56 AM IST

