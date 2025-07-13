Himachal govt announces ₹2 crore each for constituencies hit hard by rains

For the repair of roads and other allied works, Himachal Pradesh Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh on Saturday announced a sum of ₹2 crore each for assembly constituencies hit hard by the monsoon rains.

Singh made the announcement in a video, which was also uploaded to his Facebook page on Saturday.

Additionally, the minister announced ₹50 lakhs for all assembly constituencies in the state for the restoration of roads and other infrastructures.

There are 68 assembly constituencies in Himachal Pradesh, and the Mandi district has been the most affected, where rain-induced disasters have taken a toll on infrastructure and human lives.

ALSO READ: Himachal Pradesh: Cloudbursts, landslides claim 91 lives since June 20 So far, since the onset of monsoon on June 20 till July 11, Himachal Pradesh has suffered losses of ₹751 crore. During monsoon, the state witnessed 31 flash floods, 22 cloudbursts, and 17 landslides, along with heavy rains. And, 92 people have died, of which 56 died in rain-related incidents in the state. Meanwhile, in a statement issued here, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, who also holds the Jal Shakti portfolio, stated that the restoration of water schemes affected by the recent disaster in the Saraj Assembly Constituency is being carried out on a war footing.