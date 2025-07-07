Monday, July 07, 2025 | 11:47 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IMD issues flash flood alert for 12 Jharkhand districts amid heavy rainfall

IMD issues flash flood alert for 12 Jharkhand districts amid heavy rainfall

The districts that fall under the flash flood risk include Garhwa, Palamu, Latehar, Lohardaga, Gumla, Simdega, Khunti, Ranchi, Bokaro, Saraikela, West and East Singhbhum, according to IMD bulletin

Press Trust of India Ranchi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 11:47 AM IST

A flash flood warning has been issued for 12 districts in Jharkhand till 5.30 pm on Monday, as moderate to heavy rainfall lashed major parts of the state, an IMD official said.

The districts that fall under the flash flood risk include Garhwa, Palamu, Latehar, Lohardaga, Gumla, Simdega, Khunti, Ranchi, Bokaro, Saraikela, West and East Singhbhum, according to a bulletin of India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Major parts of Jharkhand, including Ranchi, have been experiencing moderate to heavy rainfall since Sunday.

Ranchi Meteorological Centre Deputy Director Abhishek Anand said the rainfall is caused by a cyclonic circulation and trough.

 

Light to moderate rainfall is expected across Jharkhand on Monday, and some places of the western and southern parts of the state may witness downpour, he said.

Jharkhand has recorded 69 per cent surplus rainfall between June 1 and July 6, he said.

The eastern state received 417.2 mm of precipitation against the normal of 246.2 mm during the period.

Latehar district recorded the highest surplus rainfall at 157 per cent, followed by Ranchi at 156 per cent, the official said.

However, Deoghar and Godda were still facing deficit rainfall at 35 per cent and 28 per cent respectively, he added.

Jharkhand Floods India Meteorological Department IMD weather forecast

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 11:43 AM IST

