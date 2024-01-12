Delhi weather: Minimum temperature dips to 5.6 degrees, AQI 'very poor'

A thick blanket of fog surrounded Delhi and other parts of the national capital on Friday morning as the temperature dipped to 5.6 degrees Celsius. This was around two notches below the season's normal average of 7.4 degrees Celsius.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, Friday is expected to be one of the coldest days of January. The minimum temperature is expected to rise from January 13.

Delhi pollution news today: AQI remains in the very poor category As the days remain cold, Delhi continues to struggle with very poor air quality. According to data on the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) website, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in most parts of the city was above 300. This included Anand Vihar, ITO, Jahangirpuri, Punjabi Bagh and Rohini.

On the evening of January 11, Delhi's AQI was 348.

Delhi weather: Thick fog affects visibility at IGI Airport Due to the fog cover, the visibility levels in the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport area were reduced to zero on Friday morning. However, it did not have any major impact on flight operations.

Delhi airport authorities, however, issued an advisory urging passengers to contact their concerned airline for flight information before leaving for the airport.

"Low Visibility Procedures are in progress at Delhi Airport. All flight operations are presently normal. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information," authorities said.





ALSO READ: Delhi lags in meeting clean air targets; 24 trains delayed amid dense fog The CAT III or Category III -- an instrument landing system (ILS) that allows aircraft to land in low visibility conditions, operations for takeoffs and landings are necessitated when very dense fog causes poor or zero visibility.

"While landing and takeoffs continue at Delhi Airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted," they added.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also said that visibility dipped to zero at Palam airport at 7:30 am. Delhi's Safdarjung Airport (VIDD) also reported 200 m visibility in dense fog conditions at 7:30 am, it added.