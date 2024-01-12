Delhi weather: Minimum temperature dips to 5.6 degrees, AQI 'very poor'

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Delhi pollution news today: AQI remains in the very poor category As the days remain cold, Delhi continues to struggle with very poor air quality. According to data on the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) website, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in most parts of the city was above 300. This included Anand Vihar, ITO, Jahangirpuri, Punjabi Bagh and Rohini.
Delhi weather: Thick fog affects visibility at IGI Airport Due to the fog cover, the visibility levels in the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport area were reduced to zero on Friday morning. However, it did not have any major impact on flight operations.
Delhi airport authorities, however, issued an advisory urging passengers to contact their concerned airline for flight information before leaving for the airport.
"Low Visibility Procedures are in progress at Delhi Airport. All flight operations are presently normal. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information," authorities said.
