Maharashtra will lead AI and technology revolution: CM Devendra Fadnavis

The Maharashtra state government is accelerating the administration and economy through technology and artificial intelligence (AI) and Maharashtra state will soon lead India's AI and technology revolution, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed his confidence.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was interviewed by Nasscom's Srikanth Velamkanni at the Nasscom Technology and Leadership Summit program at Hotel Grand Hyatt today.

Chief Minister Fadnavis said that the level of digital services has increased in the state and most government services have become available online. The state government has set up an AI center at Mumbai University. An industry center has been set up in partnership with the World Economic Forum.

Chief Minister Fadnavis said that the state has set a goal of taking the economy to 1 trillion dollars, adding "For this, the state is preparing a new economic roadmap in collaboration with the NITI Aayog. Efforts are being made to make the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMRDA) the hub of a $1.5 trillion economy."

60 pc of the country's data centres are in Maharashtra. A data center park is being set up in New Mumbai, and by 2030, 50 pc of the state's power generation will be based on green energy, according to an official statement from the state government.

He also said that Mumbai is the 'fintech capital' of India.

The Kumbh Mela will be held in Nashik in 2027, according to the CM. Cutting-edge measures will be taken for crowd management, security, and virtual experiences at this place. On this occasion, he also praised the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister for successfully organizing the Maha Kumbh Mela.

CM Fadnavis said that efforts are being made to double the income of farmers with the help of technology in agriculture. Under the 'Agri-Stat' initiative, the entire agricultural process is being digitized. Under the 'Drone Shakti' program, it is intended to reduce agricultural spraying costs by providing drone training.

Saying that the third Mumbai will be developed in the Navi Mumbai International Airport area, the CM said that this 'Innovation City' will be one of the most advanced cities in the country. This city will be developed in three hundred acres and emphasis will be placed on technology, innovative research, and artificial intelligence in this city.

He also said that GCC Parks will be developed in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and Nashik in Maharashtra. The Chief Minister also appealed to experts in the field of industry and technology to give their ideas and contributions for this.