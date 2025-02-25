Mahakumbh: 15K sanitation workers attempt world record, results on Feb 27

The ongoing Maha Kumbh, which is witnessing a huge influx of devotees, witnessed an effort to set a new Guinness World Record when as many as 15,000 sanitation workers participated in a cleanliness drive across multiple venues.

However, the final results of this record attempt are expected to be announced on February 27.

Rishi Nath, an adjudicator from Guinness, detailed the multi-layered evaluation process, including QR-coded wristbands, steward monitoring, and auditing teams across multiple venues.

"We have a multiple-layered evaluation system. The first system is the QR code system. So, each participant is given a wristband with a unique QR code. And as they enter the attempt area, that is scanned. And that data is logged into a central database. This happens across all four venues of the attempts. The second system is that when people are attempting the record, for every 50 participants, there is one steward who will observe them and make sure that all of them are adhering to the guidelines of the record attempt," he told ANI.

"Finally, we have an auditing team with us. They are stationed across the five locations, and they will also look at the steward forms, look at the QR code count, and give us a final report. The announcement is going to take place on the 27th of this month," Nath added.

As of February 23, over 620 million devotees had taken a dip in the sacred Sangam, and on Monday alone, more than 9 million devotees took part in the holy dip by 2:00 PM.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath shared that over 62 crore devotees have visited Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh 2025. He added that the event had become a platform for people to express their gratitude towards their heritage, culture, and religion.

"Today, the total number of people who took the holy dip in Mahakumbh is going to cross the mark of 62 crore people. Now imagine, in this whole which religion or community exists where under a limited time period, the followers are coming to a place. Mahakumbh has become a medium to show gratitude towards one's heritage, culture and religion...Almost every family has become a part of this event...", CM Yogi said while addressing a gathering on Sunday.

The historic Maha Kumbh 2025 is nearing its conclusion. The last major bath will take place on February 26, which coincides with Mahashivratri.