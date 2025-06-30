Delhi under orange alert as monsoon arrives early, rain forecast all week

The showers are likely to lower the maximum temperature, keeping it between 31 and 33 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is expected to hover around 23–25 degrees Celsius.

Parts of Delhi, including Vasant Kunj, Malviya Nagar and Tughlakabad, received light showers on Sunday morning, offering brief relief from the hot and humid weather, reported PTI. Areas such as Hauz Khas, Kalkaji, Mehrauli, Chhattarpur, IGNOU, Aya Nagar and Deramandi witnessed light to moderate rain around 11 am, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds.

Delhi is expected to experience mostly cloudy skies from June 30 to July 6, with the IMD issuing a yellow alert for June 30 and July 1. Thunderstorms, lightning, and light to very light rainfall are forecast through July 6. Evening or night-time storms may bring gusty winds ranging from 30–40 kmph, with occasional peaks of 50 kmph. Rainfall intensity is likely to vary, but no heatwave conditions are expected during the week.

The monsoon reached Delhi on Sunday, a day ahead of its usual June 30 schedule, and covered the rest of the country nine days earlier than the normal July 8 timeline, the IMD said.

ALSO READ: Monsoon deals spark travel boom as tourists head back to Indian hotspots According to IMD records, this is the fastest the monsoon has spanned the entire country since 2020, when it did so by June 26. This year, the monsoon made an exceptionally early onset over Kerala on May 24—the earliest since 2009, when it arrived on May 23.

Boosted by strong low-pressure systems over both the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal, the monsoon progressed swiftly, covering Mumbai, central Maharashtra and the entire northeast by May 29.