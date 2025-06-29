Home / India News / Uttarakhand bus accident toll rises to 6, body of pilgrim found 150 km away

Uttarakhand bus accident toll rises to 6, body of pilgrim found 150 km away

The death toll in the incident has now increased to six. The victim was identified as Lalit Kumar Soni (48), a resident of Pratap Chowk Gogunda, Rajasthan

accident
The death toll in the incident has now increased to six. | Photo: ANI/Representative
Press Trust of India Rudraprayag
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2025 | 11:59 PM IST
The body of another victim was retrieved from Uttarakhand's Haridwar district, 150 km away from the spot where a bus fell into Alaknanda river near Gholtir village here, officials said on Saturday.

The death toll in the incident has now increased to six.

The victim was identified as Lalit Kumar Soni (48), a resident of Pratap Chowk Gogunda, Rajasthan.

A 31-seater bus taking pilgrims from Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh to Badrinath fell into the Alaknanda river near Gholtir between Rudraprayag and Gauchar. Five bodies had been found till Saturday, officials here said.

Six pilgrims are still missing. Search and rescue operations are underway, they added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 29 2025 | 11:58 PM IST

