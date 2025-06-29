Uttarakhand bus accident toll rises to 6, body of pilgrim found 150 km away

The body of another victim was retrieved from Uttarakhand's Haridwar district, 150 km away from the spot where a bus fell into Alaknanda river near Gholtir village here, officials said on Saturday.

The death toll in the incident has now increased to six.

The victim was identified as Lalit Kumar Soni (48), a resident of Pratap Chowk Gogunda, Rajasthan.

A 31-seater bus taking pilgrims from Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh to Badrinath fell into the Alaknanda river near Gholtir between Rudraprayag and Gauchar. Five bodies had been found till Saturday, officials here said.

Six pilgrims are still missing. Search and rescue operations are underway, they added.