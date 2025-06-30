Uttarkashi's Barkot-Yamunotri road restored after cloudburst; 7 missing

The Barkot-Yamunotri road in Uttarkashi district, which was damaged due to a cloudburst near Silai Band, has been repaired and made smooth, officials said on Sunday.

However, the search continues for seven missing individuals in the aftermath of the disaster.

Uttarkashi District Magistrate Prashant Arya confirmed to ANI that repairs have been completed on the washout before Silai Band, and that efforts are ongoing to restore other damaged portions of the road.

"The washout that happened due to a cloud burst before Silai Band on the Barkot-Yamunotri road of the district has been repaired and the road has been made smooth, while the work of making the other washout smooth is going on," Uttarkashi District Magistrate Prashant Arya told ANI.

The District Magistrate also informed that the 33 KV power line in the area has been restored, and efforts are underway to repair the 11 KV line. Seven workers are still missing, for whom the search is being conducted by NDRF, SDRF, Police, and Revenue teams, he added. According to Uttarkashi Police, the landslide and cloudburst occurred around four kilometres ahead of Paligad on the Yamunotri National Highway, near Silai Band. A rescue operation is underway, involving personnel from police, fire services, the health department, and public works teams. Earlier today, two bodies were recovered after nine workers went missing from an under-construction hotel following a cloudburst in the Silai Band area on the Barkot-Yamunotri road in Uttarkashi, said the Uttarkashi District Magistrate's

There have been landslides at two places before Silai Band and a washout of the road at one place, the statement added. Two bodies have been recovered from the Yamuna River, identified as Kewal Bisht, a 43-year-old from Karmamohani, Rajapur District in Nepal, and Duje Lal, aged 55, from Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh. Seven individuals are still missing in the aftermath of the landslide. They have been identified as Anveer Dhami (40), resident of Swamikartik Khapar, Bajura District, Nepal; Sir Kateel Dhami (32),Roshan Chaudhary (37), son of Kullu Dharu, from Bhimpura, Rajapur Police Station, Bardiya District, Nepal; Kullu Tharu (60), from Bardiya District, Nepal; Jaichand alias Bobby (38), resident of Kalidas Road, Dehradun; Prince (20), resident of Kalidas Road, Dehradun; and Chhotu (22), also from Kalidas Road, Dehradun.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reviewed the situation with senior officials at the State Disaster Control Room on Sunday, following the cloudburst incident at Silai Band on the Barkot-Yamunotri road in Uttarkashi district. He stated that State Disaster Response Forces (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and other teams are actively engaged in relief and rescue operations at the landslide-hit Silai Band area in Uttarkashi district. In a post on X, the CM wrote, "In the tragic incident of a landslide in the Silai Band area of Barkot Tehsil, Uttarkashi district, it has been reported that some workers are missing. Teams including SDRF, NDRF, and others have reached the site and are engaged in intensive relief and rescue operations."

The CM further stated he was in constant contact with the concerned authorities. "I am in constant contact with the concerned authorities regarding this matter. I pray to God for everyone's safety," the post further read. Meanwhile, as many as nine workers staying at an under-construction hotel site went missing after a cloudburst severely damaged the construction site at Silai Band on the Barkot-Yamunotri Marg in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district. Uttarkashi District Magistrate Prashant Arya, while speaking to ANI, stated, "Due to a cloud burst in Silai Band on the Barkot-Yamunotri Marg of Uttarkashi district, a hotel under construction has suffered heavy damage. Eighty-nine workers staying at this under-construction hotel site are missing."

"Eight-nine workers staying at this under-construction hotel site are missing," Arya stated, adding that the Yamunotri route has also been severely impacted. He also informed that the Yamunotri Marg had also been affected by the heavy rainfall and debris. Furthermore, the Char Dham Yatra has been suspended for 24 hours amid a heavy rain alert. Garhwal Division Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey told ANI that the pilgrimage has been temporarily halted as a precaution. "I have given instructions to the police and administration officials to stop the pilgrims in Haridwar, Rishikesh, Srinagar, Rudraprayag, Sonprayag and Vikasnagar," Pandey told. The suspension follows the cloudburst at Silai Band and the ongoing heavy rainfall, which has disrupted travel.