Heavy rain leaves Delhi roads waterlogged; airlines issue advisory

Heavy rain leaves Delhi roads waterlogged; airlines issue advisory

Red alert issued as gusty winds, lightning continues in Delhi; rain likely to continue in NCR till August 3, says IMD

A commuter wades through a waterlogged road during rainfall | (Photo: PTI)

Apexa Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 1:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi was lashed by a spell of heavy rainfall on Tuesday morning, bringing much-needed respite from the prevailing humid conditions. Accompanied by gusty winds, the downpour caused widespread waterlogging across the city and led to traffic congestion in several areas.
 
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Delhi for Tuesday, particularly between 9 am and 11 am, forecasting intense rainfall during this window. A red alert is issued in anticipation of very heavy rain that could cause significant damage. 
 
Localities such as ITO, Dhaula Kuan, Naraina, Patel Nagar, Vijay Chowk, Jangpura, RK Puram, Lajpat Nagar, Talkatora Road, Rafi Marg and Rohini reported intense showers. 
 

The IMD has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall, accompanied by lightning and surface winds with speeds ranging between 30 and 40 kmph. 
 
According to the regional weather office, the ongoing rain spell is expected to persist until August 3. As per IMD records, Delhi received 8 mm of rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Tuesday. 
 

Traffic hit by waterlogging

The downpour disrupted traffic in several key areas. Water accumulation was noted in ITO, Lodhi Estate, Dhaula Kuan, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Pragati Maidan, contributing to long delays during morning rush hours. Waterlogging was also reported from areas including Panchkuian Road, Moti Bagh, Mukherjee Nagar, and Pul Prahladpur, severely impacting vehicular movement.

Airlines issue travel advisories

Owing to adverse weather conditions, the Indira Gandhi airport in New Delhi as well as some airlines issued advisories cautioning passengers of possible delays.
 
IndiGo stated:
 
“With heavy rainfall expected over Delhi, we’re seeing a chance of delays and slower traffic to and from the airport. Please check your flight status and allow extra time to reach the airport. We’re doing everything possible to keep your journey smooth.”
Air India also alerted passengers:
 
“Gusty wind and rain may impact flight operations to and from Delhi this morning. Check your flight status before heading to the airport and allow extra time for your journey.”
 
Low-cost carrier SpiceJet also issued an alert through social media.

Air quality remains ‘satisfactory’

Aided by the rain, Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘satisfactory’ category. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 82 at 10 am on July 29. According to CPCB standards, an AQI between 51–100 is categorised as satisfactory.
 

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 1:21 PM IST

