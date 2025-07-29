Eye in the sky: Nasa-Isro joint mission NISAR to launch on Wednesday

- September 30, 2014: Isro and Nasa signed the deal for the Nisar mission
- July 30, 2025: Set to launch the satellite aboard the GSLV-Mk II rocket from Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, at 5:40 pm
- $1.5 billion: Total investment in the mission
- According to Nasa, it will collect information about our planet’s environment
- It will scan nearly all of Earth’s land and ice surfaces twice every 12 days, providing insights into the expansion and contraction of ice sheets, sea ice, and glaciers, the deformation of its crust due to natural hazards, as well as natural and human changes to Earth’s terrestrial ecosystems
- It will help in detecting volcanic changes, landslides, and climate change by taking images of the Earth 24 hours a day
- These measurements will be carried out by two radar systems — an L-band system built by the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California, and an S-band system constructed by Isro’s space applications centre in Ahmedabad
- Nisar is the first satellite to carry two radars working at two different frequencies
- The mission also marks the first hardware collaboration on an Earth-observing mission between the two space agencies. It will use SweepSAR technology for wide-area observation
- For the first time, a Nasa payload is being launched aboard India’s GSLV (Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle)
- GSLV is deployed for a sun-synchronous orbit (SSO), which is traditionally a terrain of PSLV
- GSLV-F16 will put the satellite in a 734 km sun-synchronous orbit
