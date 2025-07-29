Home / India News / Star Health Insurance Q1 results: Profit falls 18% to ₹263 crore

Star Health Insurance Q1 results: Profit falls 18% to ₹263 crore

The standalone health insurer posted a net profit of ₹319 crore during the April-June period of 2024-25

Star Health Insurance
The company's total income during the June quarter rose to ₹4,116 crore against₹ 3,692 crore in the year-ago period, Star Health said in a regulatory filing. (Photo: X@StarHealthIns)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 10:16 PM IST
Star Health and Allied Insurance on Tuesday reported an 18 per cent decline in net profit to ₹263 crore during the June quarter.

The standalone health insurer posted a net profit of ₹319 crore during the April-June period of 2024-25.

The company's total income during the June quarter rose to ₹4,116 crore against₹ 3,692 crore in the year-ago period, Star Health said in a regulatory filing.

Gross written premium increased to₹ 3,605 crore during the quarter under review compared to ₹3,476 crore in the same period a year ago.

Last week, Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India imposed a penalty of ₹3.39 crore and issued a warning to Star Health and Allied Insurance Company for violations under Irdai Information & Cyber Security Guidelines, 2023.

The standalone insurer was in the spotlight last year after it came under a cyberattack in which personal data of customers got breached.

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 10:16 PM IST

