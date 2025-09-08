Home / India News / Delhi to see light rain, AQI to worsen as Rajasthan faces heavy showers

Delhi to see light rain, AQI to worsen as Rajasthan faces heavy showers

The IMD forecast light rainfall and cloudy skies for Delhi this week, with AQI predicted to dip to the 'moderate' category; Rajasthan remains under heavy rain alert

Apexa Rai New Delhi
Sep 08 2025 | 8:26 AM IST
Delhi residents woke up to a pleasant Monday morning after isolated parts of the national capital received scattered rainfall on Sunday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast very light to light rain for the next two days, with cloudy skies likely to persist through the week.
 
An IMD official said partly cloudy skies would continue, with one or two spells of light rain and thundershowers possible on Monday in some areas.
 
The Safdarjung station, considered the city’s base observatory, recorded no rainfall on Sunday. Other observatories reported only trace amounts, except Pitampura, which logged 1.5 mm in 24 hours until 8:30 am and 13 mm between 11:30 am and 2:30 pm. Mayur Vihar reported 16 mm and 4.5 mm in two separate spells. 

Weather outlook for the week

The maximum temperature on Sunday was 34.4 degrees Celsius, 0.3 degrees Celsius above normal, while the minimum was 25.1 degrees Celsius, 0.5 degrees Celsius below normal. The IMD expects the maximum to stay between 34 degrees Celsius and 36 degrees Celsius until Wednesday before declining slightly. The minimum is likely to remain between 23 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius over the next three days.

Air quality set to deteriorate

Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) stood at 78 (satisfactory) at 7 am on 8 September, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. However, the Air Quality Early Warning System (AQEWS) predicted the AQI would deteriorate to the ‘moderate’ category from Monday and remain there until Wednesday. The outlook for the next six days also indicates moderate air quality.

Past weather conditions

Over the past 24 hours, no significant temperature changes were observed. Maximums stayed between 33 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius, while minimums remained between 24 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius, both of which were near normal. Easterly winds blew at speeds of up to 15 kmph.

Heavy rains ease in north India

Rains in flood-hit north India eased on Sunday, bringing relief to Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, where displaced families require urgent rehabilitation. Light showers were recorded in parts of Himachal, with Manali receiving 24.2 mm, while Punjab reported reduced rainfall compared to previous days. Schools and colleges in Punjab are reopening from 8 September. 
  Rajasthan, however, remained under alert as a depression over its southern parts caused heavy to extremely heavy rain. Sanchore in Jalore district recorded 210 mm in 24 hours, with more rain forecast for Barmer, Jalore, and Jaisalmer.
 
In Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain district, a car carrying three police personnel skidded off a bridge and fell into the swollen Kshipra River after heavy rain.

Landslides damage homes in Jammu

Heavy monsoon rains triggered landslides in Kheri village in the Bantalab area of Jammu, damaging or destroying 15–20 houses. Cracks in the soil have left several homes unsafe, forcing families to take shelter in makeshift tents. With the terrain unstable and further rainfall expected, residents are being urged to relocate to safer areas. Many displaced families, who spent their life savings on building homes, are now living in difficult conditions.
 
(With agency inputs)
 

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 8:25 AM IST

