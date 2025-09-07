Sunday, September 07, 2025 | 07:59 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IMD forecasts cloudy skies, light rain in Delhi as Yamuna level recedes

Delhi Rains, Rain

Skies are expected to remain cloudy through the week in Delhi, with no alerts issued. (Photo: PTI)

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2025 | 7:57 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted partly cloudy skies for Delhi on Sunday, with a possibility of one or two spells of very light to light rain or thundershowers at isolated places. Active monsoon conditions are expected to continue over the city for the next two days. No weather alert has been issued.
 
The maximum temperature is expected to remain around 34–36 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is likely to hover around 23–25 degrees Celsius.
 

Weekly outlook for the capital 

For September 8, the IMD predicts partly cloudy skies with one or two spells of very light to light rain or thundershowers at isolated locations. Thereafter, skies are expected to remain cloudy through the week, with no alerts issued.
 

 

Delhi’s air quality remains satisfactory 

Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘satisfactory’ category on Sunday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 84 at 7 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The 24-hour average AQI on September 6 was 73.
 
In the National Capital Region, Gurugram recorded an AQI of 59, Noida 62, Greater Noida 100, and Ghaziabad 58.

The CPCB classifies AQI levels as:
 
0–50: Good
 
51–100: Satisfactory
 
101–200: Moderate
 
201–300: Poor
 
301–400: Very Poor
 
401–500: Severe
 

Yamuna falls below evacuation mark 

The water level in the Yamuna was recorded at 205.98 metres at 8 pm on Saturday at the Old Railway Bridge (ORB), dipping below the 206-metre evacuation mark after several days of flooding, reported PTI. The river had previously inundated several low-lying areas. 
 
Authorities have set up tents on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway and in Mayur Vihar to house evacuees. The warning mark for Delhi is 204.50 metres, the danger mark is 205.33 metres, and evacuation begins at 206 metres.
 

Flood warnings across states 

The Central Water Commission (CWC) has issued widespread flood warnings, with 22 river stations at ‘severe flood’ levels and 23 at ‘above normal’ levels. Bihar and Uttar Pradesh remain the worst affected, alongside Gujarat, Delhi, Odisha, Rajasthan and West Bengal. 
 
Authorities have been asked to regulate 46 dams to prevent downstream flooding. Severe alerts are active for rivers in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, with flash flood risks across Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra.
 

First Published: Sep 07 2025 | 7:57 AM IST

