Delhi weather update: Warmer day ahead as mercury nears 30 degree Celsius

After two days of chilly mornings and breezy conditions, Delhi woke up to a clear sky on Friday. The national capital continues to experience fluctuating weather conditions, with a mix of warm and cold spells. The IMD has predicted maximum temperatures to rise to 30 degrees Celsius from today.

Delhi weather today

The minimum temperature is expected to drop to 13 degrees Celsius, while the maximum may reach 30 degrees Celsius, with a misty morning and warm weather predicted for the day, according to the IMD. The relative humidity is 12 per cent and the wind speed is 12 km/h.

IMD's weather forecast

Maximum temperatures are likely to soar to 30 degrees Celsius from today according to the IMD and are predicted to hit 34 degrees Celsius on March 11. The maximum temperature is expected to remain between 30 to 34 degrees Celsius from March 7- 12.

Snowfall and heavy rain alert for Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Jammu and Kashmir caused the weather in the Delhi-NCR region to become cooler, especially the mornings and evenings. Snowfall in the mountains is subtly influencing the weather in the plains, bringing light rain and chilly winds to Delhi and its surrounding areas.

Delhi's AQI update

Delhi's air quality remained in the 'moderate' category on Friday. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 172 at 7 am, compared to 123 at the same time on Thursday. The city's 24-hour average AQI stood at 124 at 4 pm. With pollution levels easing, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) Sub-Committee revoked Stage-I restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap)

Delhi weather forecast for tomorrow

On Friday, Delhi is expected to experience a misty morning, warm weather and clear skies. The minimum temperature is likely to be around 15 degrees Celsius, while the maximum could reach 31 degrees Celsius. This shift is expected to provide relief from the recent temperature surge, while keeping conditions pleasant.