PM Modi promotes tourism in Uttarakhand, urges people to visit in winter

On a day-long visit to Uttarkashi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly promoted winter pilgrimage and tourism in Uttarakhand from Mukhwa and Harsil, as per a release.

He extended an open invitation to pilgrims, tourists, corporate professionals, and the film industry to visit Uttarakhand during the winter season. The Prime Minister also branded Uttarakhand's winter tourism as 'Gham Tapo Tourism' (Basking in the Sun Tourism), the release said.

Addressing a public gathering in Harsil on Thursday, the Prime Minister first expressed his condolences for the recent avalanche victims in Mana.

He then spoke about the deep spiritual aura of Uttarakhand and shared his emotional connection with the land. The Prime Minister said he felt blessed to be at Mukhwa, the winter abode of Mother Ganga, amidst his own people.

He recalled that it was only by the grace of Mother Ganga that he had the opportunity to serve Uttarakhand for decades, and it was her blessing that led him to Kashi as a Member of Parliament.

He revealed a profound realization he had a few months ago--that Mother Ganga had embraced him like her own child, and today, it was her affection that had brought him to Mukhwa.

Also Read

The Prime Minister also fondly remembered his 'Didi-Bhuli' (sisters) of Harsil, who often sent him the region's famous Rajma beans and other local products.

The Prime Minister reminisced about his visit to Kedarnath a few years ago when, after seeking the deity's blessings, an inner voice had proclaimed that this decade would belong to Uttarakhand.

That moment, he said, was not just a personal emotion but a divine inspiration from Baba Kedar. And today, those words are turning into reality. Uttarakhand is progressing on new paths, fulfilling the aspirations that led to the state's formation, the PM said.

Emphasizing the significance of winter pilgrimage and tourism, the Prime Minister lauded Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's initiative in this direction.

He stressed the need to make Uttarakhand's tourism sector multi-dimensional and year-round, ensuring that tourism remains 'on' in every season.

Currently, most tourists visit Uttarakhand between March and June, leaving hotels, resorts, and homestays deserted in winter. This imbalance weakens the state's economy for a large part of the year.

However, the reality is that if people from across India and the world visit Uttarakhand in winter, they will witness the divine aura of Devbhoomi in its truest sense. They will also find adventure activities such as trekking and skiing exhilarating.

The Prime Minister noted that the winter season holds special religious significance in Uttarakhand. Many sacred rituals take place at various pilgrimage sites during this time.

The grand rituals performed in Mukhwa village are an integral part of ancient traditions. Hence, the state government's vision for year-round tourism will offer visitors a divine experience while creating employment opportunities throughout the year.

Highlighting the seamless coordination between the central and state governments, the Prime Minister said that Uttarakhand is moving towards becoming a developed state.

Infrastructure projects such as Char Dham all-weather roads, modern expressways, railways, and expanded heli-services are taking shape. Recently, the central government approved ropeways for Kedarnath and Hemkund Sahib, drastically reducing the travel time.

The Kedarnath ropeway will shorten an 8-9 hour trek to just 30 minutes, making it easier for elderly people, women, and children to undertake the pilgrimage.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the sharp rise in tourist footfall in Uttarakhand, recalling that before 2014, only 18 lakh pilgrims visited the Char Dham annually, whereas now, over 50 lakh make the journey each year.

This year's Union Budget includes plans to develop 50 major tourist destinations, focusing on attracting visitors to border areas.

Once considered the last villages of India, these border villages are now being hailed as the first villages. The 'Vibrant Villages' Programme is revitalizing settlements like Nelang and Jadung, which were abandoned after the 1962 war with China.

Now, after 70 years, the government is rehabilitating these villages. Tourist facilities are also being developed in places like Timmersain, Mahadevsain, Mana, and Jadung, the release said

Calling upon people from across India--especially the youth--to visit Uttarakhand in winter, the Prime Minister pointed out that when most of the country is shrouded in fog, the mountains bask in warm sunlight. In Garhwali, this is called 'Gham Tapo Tourism'.

The Prime Minister urged corporates to host their meetings, conferences, and exhibitions in the divine land of Uttarakhand, where they can also rejuvenate through yoga and Ayurveda. He also invited college and university students to plan winter trips to Uttarakhand.

The Prime Minister emphasized India's multi-billion-dollar wedding industry, reiterating his call for 'Wed in India'. Uttarakhand, he said, could be a prime destination for winter weddings. Similarly, the film industry should take advantage of the state's stunning landscapes, as Uttarakhand has already been recognized as the most film friendly State. Film shooting facilities are being significantly enhanced.

He noted that several global destinations thrive on winter tourism, and Uttarakhand could learn from their success stories. The hot springs across the state, for example, can be developed into wellness spas. Likewise, spiritual and yoga organizations can hold special winter retreats in Uttarakhand.

The Prime Minister also mentioned an exhibition on winter tourism in Harsil, saying it made him nostalgic about his younger days, sparking a desire to revisit all these places. He stressed the need to leverage content creators to spread awareness about Uttarakhand's winter tourism, even suggesting a national-level competition for promoting it.

With resounding chants of 'Ganga Maiya ki Jai', the Prime Minister concluded his speech.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami extended a heartfelt welcome to the Prime Minister on behalf of all Uttarakhand residents. He expressed gratitude for Modi's unwavering support in preserving the state's spiritual and cultural heritage.

The CM cited key milestones under the Prime Minister's leadership, including the successful Global Investors Summit, G20 meetings, implementation of the UCC law, and the grand hosting of the 38th National Games.

The Chief Minister recalled how, during challenges such as the Kedarnath disaster, Joshimath land subsidence, Silkyara tunnel rescue, and the recent avalanche in Mana, the Prime Minister stood firmly with Uttarakhand.

He also thanked Modi for allocating Rs 4,081 crore for the Kedarnath ropeway and Rs 2,730 crore for the Hemkund Sahib ropeway, which would greatly benefit pilgrims and boost religious tourism. Dhami emphasized that Char Dham Yatra is a pillar of Uttarakhand's economy, supporting hoteliers, taxi operators, shopkeepers, and thousands of local workers.

To address the economic slowdown during the winter months, the state has officially launched winter pilgrimage tours with the Prime Minister's guidance. His visit, the CM said, will further bolster this initiative and promote trekking, mountain biking, and adventure tourism.

Looking ahead, Uttarakhand is preparing for two major religious events--the Nanda Devi Raj Jat Yatra and the Ardh Kumbh Mela (2027), which, under the Prime Minister's leadership, are expected to be a grand success.