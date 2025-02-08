Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Delhi weather updates: Cold winds, misty morning, and clear skies ahead

The IMD has forecast that cold winds and foggy conditions may continue due to the influence of a fresh western disturbance

Residents have been experiencing a mix of warm and cold spells, with temperatures varying significantly. (Photo: PTI)
Vrinda Goel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 08 2025 | 9:37 AM IST
The temperature dropped on Saturday as northwesterly winds brought back cold weather conditions. Residents have been experiencing a mix of warm and cold spells, with temperatures varying significantly throughout the day. Today, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts mist in the morning, followed by a mainly clear sky.
 

Delhi weather today

According to the IMD, the minimum temperature is expected to drop to 8 degrees Celsius , while the maximum may reach 25 degrees Celsius . IMD predicts mist with a clear sky in the morning. This January has been particularly unusual for Delhi, with a combination of unexpectedly high temperatures, dense fog, and deteriorating air quality. These conditions have impacted daily life, including travel, due to poor visibility.
 

IMD’s weather forecast

The IMD has forecast that cold winds and foggy conditions may continue due to the influence of a fresh western disturbance. Temperatures in the capital are expected to fluctuate between 9 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius over the next few days. This shift is expected to bring some relief from the unusually warm temperatures recorded in January.
 
Additionally, the IMD has predicted that the Western Himalayan region may experience rainfall between February 8 and February 11. This system could potentially influence Delhi's weather as well, leading to a further drop in temperatures.
 

Air quality remains 'moderate'

Delhi's air quality remained in the 'moderate' category for the third consecutive day on Saturday, as residents shivered due to the cold winds. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 143 at 8 a.m. on February 8, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
 

Delhi Weather Forecast for Tomorrow

 
On Sunday, February 9, Delhi is expected to witness mist in the morning, followed by pleasant weather and clear skies throughout the day. The minimum temperature is likely to be around 10°C, while the maximum could reach 26°C. This shift in weather is expected to offer relief from the recent unpredictability in temperatures.
First Published: Feb 08 2025 | 9:36 AM IST

