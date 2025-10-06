6 patients killed in Jaipur hospital fire; kin protest staff negligence

4 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 12:45 PM IST
A major fire broke out at the trauma centre of the state-run Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur late Sunday night, claiming the lives of six critically ill patients. According to PTI report, a suspected short circuit in a storage area caused the blaze.
Thick smoke quickly spread across the floor, triggering panic among patients and their families. ICU equipment, blood sample tubes, and other stored items were destroyed in the blaze, adding to the chaos.
Trauma Centre in-charge Dr Anurag Dhakad said 11 patients were being treated in the Neuro ICU when the fire started. Six of them, two women and four men lost their lives in the incident. Fourteen other patients in a different ICU were successfully evacuated to safer locations, reported PTI. Firefighters managed to bring the fire under control in approximately two hours.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences over the loss of lives and wished a speedy recovery to the injured. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also condoled the death of patients and said the local administration is taking all necessary measures to ensure the safety of those affected.
Govt begins investigation
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma ordered a committee-led investigation into the incident. The committee, chaired by Iqbal Khan, Commissioner of the Medical Education Department, will examine:
>Causes of the fire
>response of hospital management
>Firefighting arrangements at the trauma centre
>Safety and evacuation protocols for patients
>Measures to prevent future incidents
The committee is expected to submit a detailed report after the investigation.
Relatives of the victims protested outside SMS Hospital, alleging negligence by hospital staff. One protestor claimed the hospital was informed about a short circuit in the ICU but failed to act promptly. Family members recounted harrowing experiences as smoke engulfed the ward, citing lapses in safety measures and a lack of firefighting equipment.