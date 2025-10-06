6 patients killed in Jaipur hospital fire; kin protest staff negligence

A major fire broke out at the trauma centre of the state-run Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur late Sunday night, claiming the lives of six critically ill patients. According to PTI report, a suspected short circuit in a storage area caused the blaze.

Thick smoke quickly spread across the floor, triggering panic among patients and their families. ICU equipment, blood sample tubes, and other stored items were destroyed in the blaze, adding to the chaos.

Trauma Centre in-charge Dr Anurag Dhakad said 11 patients were being treated in the Neuro ICU when the fire started. Six of them, two women and four men lost their lives in the incident. Fourteen other patients in a different ICU were successfully evacuated to safer locations, reported PTI. Firefighters managed to bring the fire under control in approximately two hours.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences over the loss of lives and wished a speedy recovery to the injured. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also condoled the death of patients and said the local administration is taking all necessary measures to ensure the safety of those affected. Govt begins investigation Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma ordered a committee-led investigation into the incident. The committee, chaired by Iqbal Khan, Commissioner of the Medical Education Department, will examine: >Causes of the fire >response of hospital management >Firefighting arrangements at the trauma centre >Safety and evacuation protocols for patients

>Measures to prevent future incidents ALSO READ: Massive fire breaks out at chemical godown in Thane; official injured The committee is expected to submit a detailed report after the investigation. Victims’ families protest against negligence ALSO READ: Fire at Aurobindo Pharma's Andhra unit halts production temporarily Relatives of the victims protested outside SMS Hospital, alleging negligence by hospital staff. One protestor claimed the hospital was informed about a short circuit in the ICU but failed to act promptly. Family members recounted harrowing experiences as smoke engulfed the ward, citing lapses in safety measures and a lack of firefighting equipment.

Pattern of fatal hospital fires across India This tragic incident is part of a worrying pattern of hospital fires in India over the past few years: Gwalior hospital fire (March 16, 2025): No casualties; more than 190 patients rescued after a fire broke out in a government hospital. Jhansi Hospital fire (Nov 16, 2024): 10 newborns died at the Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) ward of Maharani Laxmibai Medical College. Delhi neonatal hospital fire (May 25, 2024): 7 newborns died in a private hospital operating with an expired license in Vivek Vihar, east Delhi. Jabalpur hospital fire (Aug 21, 2022): At least 8 killed, including 4 patients, and 5 injured.

Ahmednagar hospital fire, Maharashtra (Nov 6, 2021): Eleven Covid-19 patients died in the ICU. Vijay Vallabh Hospital fire, Maharashtra (Apr 23, 2021): Fifteen Covid-19 patients killed in an ICU blaze. Bhandara district hospital fire, Maharashtra (Jan 9, 2021): 10 killed due to a short circuit in the ICU control panel. Hotel Swarna Palace, Vijayawada (Aug 9, 2020): 10 Covid-19 patients died in a hotel converted into a coronavirus facility after a short circuit fire. Shrey Hospital fire, Ahmedabad, Gujarat (Aug 6, 2020): 8 patients killed in an ICU blaze; 49 patients were present in the 50-bed hospital.