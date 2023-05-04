Home / India News / Delhi witnesses unusual fog, rain in it's otherwise hottest month of May

Delhi witnesses unusual fog, rain in it's otherwise hottest month of May

Delhi experienced an unusual spell of shallow fog on Thursday morning, leaving residents surprised

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Delhi witnesses unusual fog, rain in it's otherwise hottest month of May

1 min read Last Updated : May 04 2023 | 8:10 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Delhi experienced an unusual spell of shallow fog on Thursday morning, leaving residents surprised.

Such weather conditions are not typical for May which is the hottest month of the year in the city with a mean maximum temperature of 39.5 degrees Celsius.

Weather department officials said high moisture content in the air and a significant difference between the daytime and nighttime temperatures create conditions that are favourable for the formation of fog.

According to the IMD, shallow fog is when visibility is between 501 and 1,000 metres.

The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, recorded 20.9 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Wednesday, and a maximum temperature of 30.6 degrees Celsius, nine notches below normal.

The city logged a minimum temperature of 16.9 degrees Celsius at 6 am on Thursday.

Palam, Lodhi Road, Ridge, Ayanagar, Mungeshpur, Narela, Pitampura and Pusa logged 11.8 mm, 24.6 mm, 14.6 mm, 13.8 mm, 31.5 mm, 9.5 mm, 55.5 mm and 15.5 mm of precipitation, respectively, on Wednesday.

Also Read

Dense fog envelops Delhi, reduces visibility to 50m; 39 trains delayed

Delhi sees dense fog but min temp 3 notches above normal at 14.6 degrees C

Dense fog in parts of Delhi, minimum temp at 10.2 degree Celsius: IMD

Dense fog covers Delhi, rail traffic affected; visibility reduces to 100m

Fog cover reduces visibility to 50 m in Delhi, min temp at 5.8 degrees C

Jammu and Kashmir police 2 terrorists killed in Baramulla encounter

Latest LIVE: Delhi witnesses unusual fog in it's otherwise hottest month

Delhi Police detains DCW chief Swati Maliwal from Jantar Mantar protest

Encounter breaks out in J&K's Baramulla between security forces, militants

22nd batch of Indians departs from Sudan for Jeddah under Operation Kaveri

Topics :Delhiweather forecastsFog

First Published: May 04 2023 | 9:03 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story