Delhi woman kidnapped in 2006 found after 17 years, details inside

Delhi woman kidnapping case 2006: Official statements



"The young lady was kidnapped in 2006 and during the investigation, the girl told that after going out, she was dwelling with an individual named Deepak in the village Cherdih District Baliya, UP and from there on she left Deepak in lockdown after a few dispute and began living in Gokalpuri in a rented home," police said. "On 22 May, a team of Seemapuri Police Station on secret information traced the kidnapped girl age 32 (now) who has kidnapped 17 years ago," according to DCP Shahdara Rohit Meena. Accordingly, on the complaint of her parents, a case was filed under section 363 of the Indian Penal Code in 2006 at Gokulpuri Police Station, Delhi.



In 2023, 116 kidnapped or abducted children and 301 missing people were found in the Shahdara district, according to DCP Shahdara Rohit Meena.

Delhi woman kidnapping case 2006: Report Overview According to a report in 2022 by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), India recorded 1,01,707 cases of kidnapping and abduction in 2021, a 19.9% increase from 2020. 17,605 of those who were kidnapped or taken away were men, 86,543 were women, and one person was transgender.