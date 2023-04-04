Deliberate on skill gap, social security finance: Teli urges G-20 countries

Union Minister Rameswar Teli on Monday called upon G20 countries to continue deliberations on the Employment Working Group's three priority areas - skill gaps, gig and platform economy and sustainable financing of social security- to translate them into clear strategies.

Addressing the inaugural session of the second EWG meeting here, the minister said that "remarkable progress was achieved during the first meet at Jodhpur in February".

The collective efforts of the G20 delegates, knowledge partners and guests have laid a solid foundation for the working group's three priority areas, Teli, the minister of state for labour and employment, said.

The deliberations will be taken forward by the respective ministries in their countries after the formulation of the ministerial communique, he said.

"The communique is key to defining the future direction of the global economy through its eventual implementation in the G20 nations, and moving towards tangible outcomes on the key priority areas needs collective and constructive dialogue," Teli said.

The G20 nations must continue these discussions with utmost care and responsibility while the public policy needs to be designed in such a way that it reaches the vulnerable and the poor, he said.

Assam Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary also spoke on the occasion.

The first day of the meeting included sessions focusing on different priority areas by working groups on sustainable finance, digital economy and education along with G20 Entrepreneurship Research Centre and the Labour 20 (L20) and the Business 20 (B20) chairs.

The EWG has a mandate of addressing priority on labour, employment and social issues for strong, sustainable, balanced and job-rich growth for all.

Altogether 74 delegates from nineteen G-20 countries, seven guest nations and five international organisations participated in the three-day meeting.

Representatives of the International Labour Organization, Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, International Social Security Association (ISSA), Asian Development Bank and World Bank were present at the event.