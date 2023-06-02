Home / India News / 'Deliver justice, arrest WFI chief', demands Goa Pradesh Mahila Congress

Demanding the arrest of WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been accused of sexual harassment by the top wrestlers of the country, GPMC said that sports should be made a 'holy area'

IANS Panaji
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2023 | 11:20 PM IST
Demanding the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been accused of sexual harassment by the top wrestlers of the country, Goa Pradesh Mahila Congress (GPMC) said on Thursday that sports should be made a 'holy area' by delivering justice to the protesting grapplers.

Addressing a press conference here, GPMC President Beena Naik lambasted the BJP government at the Centre for 'shielding' Singh, who also happens to be a saffron party MP.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed 'pooja' while inaugurating the new Parliament building. It was sad to see Singh present at the event when he should have been behind bars," Naik said.

She also said that if action is not taken against Singh, the future of sports in the country will be bleak.

"We need to make the field of sports holy by sending such accused person behind bars. This will encourage the parents to send their daughters to play," she said.

"To malign the image of the wrestlers, BJP's IT cell morphed photos to show smiling images of the protesting wrestlers while they were being detained by the police. This is how the BJP treats the daughters of the country," she added.

Naik also questioned the silence of Union ministers Smriti Irani and Meenakshi Lekhi on the wrestlers' issue.

"Why are they silent now? Before becoming ministers, they used to speak about women's safety... Have their concerns disappeared," she asked.

First Published: Jun 02 2023 | 12:07 AM IST

