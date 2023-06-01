Home / India News / CAQM conducted over 2,900 surprise inspections in Delhi-NCR from Jan to May

CAQM conducted over 2,900 surprise inspections in Delhi-NCR from Jan to May

Additionally, 51 industrial units faced closure directions for using unapproved fuels, including coal, a statement said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
CAQM conducted over 2,900 surprise inspections in Delhi-NCR from Jan to May

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2023 | 10:42 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) conducted over 2,900 surprise inspections in the January to May period and issued 147 closure orders against units that violated pollution control norms.

Additionally, 51 industrial units faced closure directions for using unapproved fuels, including coal, a statement said.

To ensure compliance with the pollution control laws, the CAQM has deployed 40 inspection teams and intensified inspections and enforcement efforts.

From January to May, these teams conducted 2,901 surprise inspections across Delhi-NCR focusing on industrial units, construction and demolition sites, and commercial and residential units using diesel generator sets.

Also Read

Delhi AQI 'severe', CAQM asks NCR to implement anti-pollution curbs

Delhi's air quality in Jan-Apr 'best' since 2016, barring 2020: CAQM

17 flights diverted from Delhi airport as heavy rains lashes parts of NCR

CAQM asks Coal India to stop supply, sale to industries in Delhi-NCR

CAQM invokes Stage III of GRAP as air pollution in Delhi-NCR rises

50 hydropower plants to come up in Arunachal's villages along China border

Desilting of drains be completed by June 15: Delhi Mayor to officials

Rajasthan received 62.4 mm rain in May, highest for month in over 100 years

Sedition law should be retained with certain amendments: Law Commission

Average daily domestic passenger traffic in May not hit by Go First's exit

Topics :air pollution in IndiaDelhi government

First Published: Jun 01 2023 | 11:54 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story