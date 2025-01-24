Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Demolition in Sambhal: SC to hear plea seeking contempt action after a week

Demolition in Sambhal: SC to hear plea seeking contempt action after a week

Plea claimed that authorities in Sambhal in had bulldozed a part of the petitioner's property on January 10-11 without giving any prior notice and opportunity to him or his family members

Sambhal ASI survey
Excavation work underway at an age-old Baori located in the Chandausi area of Sambhal (File Photo: ANI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2025 | 2:07 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Supreme Court on Friday said it would hear after a week a plea seeking initiation of contempt proceedings against authorities in Sambhal for alleged violation of the apex court's verdict on demolition of properties.

The plea came up for hearing before a bench of Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih.

The lawyer appearing for petitioner Mohammed Ghayoor sought a short adjournment, saying the arguing counsel was in a personal difficulty.

He requested the bench to post the matter for hearing after a week.

The bench said the plea would come up for hearing after one week.

In his plea filed through advocate Chand Qureshi, the petitioner has alleged violation of the November 13 last year verdict of the top court which laid down pan-India guidelines and said no property should be demolished without a prior show cause notice and the affected must be given 15 days to respond.

The plea claimed that authorities in Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh had bulldozed a part of the petitioner's property on January 10-11 without giving any prior notice and opportunity to him or his family members.

Also Read

SC bench of Chief Justice Khanna to hear plea seeking verification of EVMs

Top court expresses concern over too many lawyers' names in case papers

State police has no role in lodging complaints for airport violations: SC

SC delivers split verdict on riots accused Tahir Hussain's bail plea

RG Kar case: SC defers suo-motu hearing to Jan 29 citing paucity of time

"The petitioner states that he and his family members had all the necessary documents, approved maps and other related documents of the property but, the contemnors came to the premises of the petitioner property and started demolishing the said property," the plea said.

Passing a slew of directions, the apex court had in its November 2024 verdict made clear that they would not be applicable if there was an unauthorised structure in a public place such as road, street, footpath, abutting railway line or any river or water bodies and also in cases where there was an order for demolition made by a court of law.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE news: Ruckus during Waqf JPC meet; 10 Opposition MPs suspended for the day

Blast at ordnance factory in Maharashtra; one dead, rescue ops underway

Oppn members suspended as JPC meet on Waqf bill begins on stormy note

CBI moves Calcutta HC seeking death penalty for RG Kar case convict

Chhattisgarh welcomes FDI for the first time at Mumbai Investor Meet

Topics :Yogi AdityanathSupreme CourtUttar Pradesh government

First Published: Jan 24 2025 | 2:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story