7 police personnel punished as dummy bomb goes undetected in Red Fort drill

According to Delhi Police, seven police personnel, including constables and head constables, deployed for the security of the Red Fort, have been suspended 'due to negligence' in security

Red Fort, Independence Day
The Delhi Police conducts daily drills as part of preparations for the program scheduled for 15th August. (Photo: PTI)
ANI
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 6:50 AM IST
Seven Delhi Police personnel, including constables and head constables, have been suspended as a dummy bomb goes undetected in the Red Fort during a security drill, Delhi police said.

The dismissed policemen were deployed for the security of the Red Fort. 

According to Delhi Police, seven police personnel, including constables and head constables, deployed for the security of the Red Fort, have been suspended "due to negligence" in security.

The Delhi Police conducts daily drills as part of preparations for the program scheduled for 15th August, they added.

"A team of the Special Cell conducted a drill on Saturday in which they entered the Red Fort premises in civil dress with a dummy bomb. At that time, the policemen deployed for the security of the Red Fort could not trace the bomb, due to which they were suspended," the police added.

The development came days ahead of Independence Day on August 15.

.

Topics :Red FortDelhi PoliceAugust 15

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 6:50 AM IST

