Security forces conduct major counter insurgency operation across Manipur

In a sustained series of operations, based on specific information were conducted from July 29 to August 4, the Indian Army and Assam Rifles units in close coordination with Manipur Police and other agencies, launched a large number of joint operations across Bishnupur, Churachandpur, Thoubal, Imphal West, and Imphal East districts of Manipur.

A press release by PRO & spokesperson of Ministry of Defence stated that the the operations led to the apprehension of 15 active insurgent cadres belonging to various valley and hill-based groups and the recovery of 69 weapons, 16 Improvised Explosive Devices, grenades, ammunition, radio sets, and other war-like stores. These also included looted service weapons, country-made arms, and explosives capable of causing mass casualties, the release added.