Home / India News / Traffic restrictions in central Delhi on Aug 5, avoiding key roads advised

Traffic restrictions in central Delhi on Aug 5, avoiding key roads advised

Movement will be affected around W-Point, A-Point ITO Chowk, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Delhi Gate, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, Rajghat Crossing, MGM & IP Marg between 8 am and 10:30 am on August 5

Traffic, Traffic jam, New Delhi Traffic Jam
The police urged motorists to remain patient, adhere to traffic regulations, and follow the directions of traffic personnel deployed at key intersections. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 6:36 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Traffic restrictions and diversions will be in place on several roads in central Delhi on Tuesday morning due to exigencies, Delhi Traffic Police said.

According to an advisory, movement will be affected on both carriageways and service roads around W-Point, A-Point ITO Chowk, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Delhi Gate, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, Rajghat Crossing, MGM and IP Marg between 8 am and 10.30 am on August 5. 

ALSO READ: Datanomics: India's huge traffic congestion crisis in global spotlight 

Commuters have been advised to avoid these stretches and use alternative routes for a hassle-free journey.

"No vehicles shall be allowed to be parked on Bahadurshah Zafar Marg, JLN Marg, and Ring Road from Shanti Van to Rajghat to IP. Flyover, including both carriageways of IP Marg. Any vehicles found parked on these roads will be towed away and prosecuted as per law," the advisory read.

The police urged motorists to remain patient, adhere to traffic regulations, and follow the directions of traffic personnel deployed at key intersections.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Amarnath Yatra suspended amid high-level political huddles in Delhi

Premium

Datanomics: India's huge traffic congestion crisis in global spotlight

Nitish Kumar announces domicile policy for Bihar teacher jobs before polls

Congress to observe Aug 5 as 'black day', demand J-K statehood restoration

Govt may push bills amid din if Opposition continues SIR protest: Rijiju

Topics :Delhi Traffic PoliceDelhi traffic

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 6:36 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story