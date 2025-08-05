Home / India News / Fire breaks out at Delhi's Inderlok shoe market, no casualties reported

Fire breaks out at Delhi's Inderlok shoe market, no casualties reported

Multiple fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and efforts to bring the blaze under control are currently underway

Fire, Fire accident
No casualties have been reported, and the extent of the damage and the cause of the fire remain unknown. (Representative image: Shutterstock)
ANI
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 6:44 AM IST
A fire broke out at the Inderlok shoe market in the national capital on late Monday evening, prompting a rescue operation from the fire and emergency services.

Multiple fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and efforts to bring the blaze under control are currently underway.  No casualties have been reported, and the extent of the damage and the cause of the fire remain unknown.

Further updates are awaited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Delhifire

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 6:44 AM IST

