The Supreme Court observed that pollution in the Yamuna has only increased despite huge sums spent on cleaning the river. It directed the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to monitor water quality at points where the Yamuna and its major drains enter and exit states, Union territories and districts, according to a Live Law report.

SC says pollution must be tackled at source

In an order dated November 4, the top court said industrial pollutants and untreated sewage must be stopped at the source, adding that merely constructing more sewage treatment plants (STPs) would not be sufficient to clean the river.

"This court is of the opinion that everything that is wrong with the civic administration in towns, cities and villages situated along the banks of the river is reflected in the poor health of the river and in the 520 drains that discharge wastewater into the Yamuna. This is why, despite huge sums being spent on cleaning the river, pollution in the Yamuna has only increased," the bench said while hearing a plea related to cleaning the river.

The bench also highlighted the challenges of managing sewage from illegal and unauthorised colonies. ALSO READ: Delhi air pollution: Another polluted morning in Delhi as AQI rises to 246 "This court is further of the opinion that it would be difficult, if not impossible, for civic authorities to tap sewage in most illegal and unauthorised colonies built on encroached land, since they have not been built on a grid layout and have hardly any space for laying a sewage system," it said. The apex court said sewage from such colonies and slum clusters would continue to pollute the river unless they were removed from the drains and riverbed and their occupants rehabilitated.

The bench also observed that none of Delhi's 37 existing STPs met all prescribed standards. It flagged discrepancies in the government's claims regarding encroachments on 35 water bodies and wetlands in Zone 'O'. The top court directed that Delhi's Zone 'O' be protected as a green zone, with structures removed in accordance with the law and eligible occupants rehabilitated. States sharing Yamuna must take joint responsibility Invoking the doctrine of Common But Differentiated Responsibilities, the top court said all states sharing the Yamuna must treat it as one continuous ecosystem and shoulder responsibility in proportion to their contribution to pollution and their capacity to address it.

The court directed that authorities would be held accountable and penalised if water quality deteriorated as the river passed through a particular state, Union territory or district. CPCB to conduct surprise inspections, investigate pollution incidents The CPCB has also been tasked with conducting quarterly surprise inspections. Environmental compensation will be recoverable for every day of non-compliance. The top court further directed the CPCB to investigate and submit a detailed report on any incident of pollution in the Yamuna, including fish deaths, floating white foam, eutrophication or algal blooms, and increases in Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD), Chemical Oxygen Demand (COD) or Total Suspended Solids (TSS) levels.