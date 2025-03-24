Development projects underway in J-K's Nowshera; PMAY-G surveys done

Development works under various central government schemes are underway in Nowshera, the border tehsil of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir, and surveys are being conducted in the region to build permanent houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G).

The Line-of-Control in Nowshera previously faced frequent shelling, which made development work extremely challenging in this region.

Poonam Sharma, a resident of Nowshera block, said that roads have been constructed and development is taking place.

"A lot of shelling used to happen here, and the conditions were dire... But development is happening here slowly... Proper roads have been constructed... Meetings are conducted regularly where we are informed of various schemes and how we can avail of their benefits," Sharma told ANI.

Rai Kumar, a resident of Nowshera block said the development works couldn't happen here earlier because of shelling.

"Now we are getting water tanks, better roads... We have also been made aware of various schemes... The government is giving us permanent houses, and 50 per cent of the houses have been constructed here now... Bunkers have been made here so we have a place to hide when we go outside to work.," Rai Kumar told ANI.

Under Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G), Rs. 1.20 lakh in plain areas and Rs. 1.30 lakh in North Eastern States and Hilly States (including UTs of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh) are provided as unit assistance, the Ministry of Rural Development said in a release on March 21.

The Union Cabinet has approved the proposal for "Implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana- Gramin (PMAY-G) during FY 2024-25 to 2028-29" for the construction of an additional two crore rural houses with an outlay of 3.06 lakh crores.