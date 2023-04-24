Home / India News / DGCA receives report from American Airlines on urination incident

The official said an allegedly inebriated passenger arriving from New York by American Airlines on Sunday relieved himself on another passenger

New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2023 | 9:39 PM IST
Aviation regulator DGCA on Monday said American Airlines has submitted a report to it on the incident of a passenger allegedly urinating on a co-passenger onboard a New York-Delhi flight on Sunday and that the airline will further probe the matter as per internal procedures, according to a senior official.

The airline has recorded the statements of co-passengers and handed over the passenger to law enforcement and an FIR has been lodged, the official at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said.

In a statement on Monday, the airline said the flight 292 with service from John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) in New York to Indira Gandhi International Airport was met by local law enforcement upon arrival in the national capital due to a disruption on board.

This is at least the second such incident onboard an American Airlines flight from New York to Delhi in less than two months. On March 5, a passenger, allegedly in an inebriated condition,had urinated on a co-passenger.

DGCA had sought and obtained a report from American Airlines. The airline has taken appropriate action as per DGCA regulations and will further investigate the matter as per their laid down internal procedures, the official added.

"We're grateful to our crew members who are consistently dedicated to the safety and care of our customers and handled the circumstances with the utmost professionalism," the airline said in the statement on Monday.

