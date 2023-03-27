Dhakad Ram, the man who threatened Salman Khan, sent to police custody

Dhakad Ram, the accused in the Salman Khan email threat case, has been sent to police custody till April 3.

Dhakad Ram, a resident of Luni in the Jodhpur district of Rajasthan, was arrested on Sunday and handed over to Mumbai Police, as reported by news agency ANI. A joint operation was launched by the Mumbai Police and Rajasthan Police.

The accused had also threatened Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's father; hence, a police team from Punjab was also in Jodhpur recently. Police officials said that the Mumbai Police tracked down Dhakad Ram through technical assistance after they got hold of his Internet protocol addresses that showed his location in Luni village of Jodhpur district.

Last week, Mumbai Police booked jailed gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldie Brar and Rohit Garg for allegedly sending threatening emails to actor Salman Khan's office. Bandra Police registered a case under sections 506(2),120(b) and 34 of IPC.

Meanwhile, Bollywood actors have been provided with Y+ category security by the Mumbai Police, as the actor is perceived to be under threat. The state government decided to provide a security cover for actor Salman Khan after he received a letter from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang earlier.

The Station House Officer of Luni Police Station in Jodhpur, Ishwar Chand Pareek, informed ANI that the accused was wanted for death threats made to late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's father.

Last year, Salman Khan and his father, Salim Khan, received a death threat. The letter was found outside his residence and was spotted by his security team. In October 2022, Delhi Police made a sensational revelation about the alleged plot to kill Salman Khan in the case. Police said that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang members tried to befriend the staff of the actor's farmhouse in Mumbai to ascertain the details about the timings of his entry and exit.



