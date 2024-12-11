Dhankhar acts like a school headmaster: Kharge on no-confidence motion

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday accused Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar of acting like a "school headmaster" in Rajya Sabha and giving sermons to experienced opposition leaders while stopping them from speaking.

Addressing the press, the Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha said that Dhankhar, as the Chair of the Upper House, works as a "government spokesperson".

“The politics has taken precedence over rules in Rajya Sabha, The chairman has indulged in partisan behaviour. His conduct has been contrary to the post's dignity and he targets opposition leaders and often praises the government of the day,” Kharge was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Kharge's remarks came a day after the Opposition moved a no-confidence motion to remove the Vice President under the Article 67 (b) of the Constitution, accusing him of "partisan conduct."

First such resolution since 1952

Kharge further said that since 1952, no such resolution has been brought against any Vice President of India, adding that Rajya Sabha chairpersons never indulged in politics.

The Congress chief said that the Opposition has nothing against Dhankhar but "he left us with no option but to go ahead with the notice for his removal."

No-confidence motion in next Parliament session

The motion is expected to be taken up in the next Rajya Sabha session. Under Article 67(b), a motion to remove the Vice President from office requires a 14-day notice of intent from Rajya Sabha members supporting the resolution. The current winter session is set to conclude on December 20.

"As Chairperson, the manner in which Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar conducts parliamentary affairs of the Rajya Sabha is extremely partisan. It is a matter of record that Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar has repeatedly interrupted members of the opposition while they are speaking, unfairly used privilege motions to silence leaders of the opposition, and openly delegitimised dissent with respect to the actions of the Government in the utmost disparaging manner," reads the motion.