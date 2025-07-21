Home / India News / Hallmarking for 9 carat gold gets green light: What it means for consumers

Hallmarking for 9 carat gold gets green light: What it means for consumers

The government now allows 9 carat gold to be officially hallmarked from July 2025, making jewellery more affordable and regulated as prices near ₹1 lakh per 10g

Gold Bar
Govt approves hallmarking of 9 karat gold from July 2025 | Photo: Gold Bar by Reuters
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 3:08 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The government has approved hallmarking standards for 9 carat gold, making it officially part of the Bureau of Indian Standards’ (BIS) hallmarking system. The notification was issued by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, and the rule will take effect from this month, June 2025.
 
What’s happening: According to BIS, 9K gold must have a minimum fineness of 375 parts per thousand, and will now be subject to the same regulations as other gold categories. Jewellers and hallmarking centres must comply starting July 2025.
 
Why it matters: Gold prices have surged to record highs in India, crossing ₹99,000 per 10 grams and briefly hitting ₹1,00,484 on the MCX. This has led to many consumers being priced out of the market. By making 9 carat gold (which costs roughly ₹38,110 per 10 grams, including GST) part of the hallmarking system, the government aims to:
  • Make gold jewellery more affordable, especially for budget-conscious buyers
  • Rebuild consumer trust by ensuring purity standards even in lower-carat jewellery
  • Boost sales during festive and wedding seasons, crucial periods for the jewellery industry
  • Jewellers and analysts expect this move to appeal to younger consumers and rural markets, where gold budgets are typically tighter
 
The background: Until now, hallmarking in India was permitted only for 24K, 23K, 22K, 20K, 18K, and 14K gold. The BIS hallmark certifies the gold’s purity (measured in parts per thousand) and ensures consumer protection under the BIS Act, 2016.
 
The absence of 9 carat gold from the list had limited jewellers’ ability to sell lower-purity, affordable options with government-backed certification. That gap has now been filled.
 
This development comes after a steep 60 per cent drop in gold sales by volume in June, the sharpest decline since the Covid-19 pandemic.
 
Why have gold prices surged? Gold prices are surging due to a combination of global and domestic factors. Investors are turning to gold as a safe-haven asset amid heightened geopolitical tensions, particularly between the US and China, and growing political instability. 
 
A significant drop of over 4 per cent in the US Dollar Index this year has further boosted gold’s appeal on the global stage. Central banks, especially in Asia, are increasing their gold reserves to diversify away from the US dollar, driven in part by concerns over political risks such as the freezing of Russian central bank assets. Additionally, the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate cuts have made gold, which does not yield income, relatively more attractive. 
 
In India, domestic demand remains strong due to cultural and seasonal factors—key festivals in India traditionally see a rise in gold purchases, keeping demand high regardless of price trends.
 
Industry speaks: Officials and industry leaders have welcomed the move as overdue and timely.
 
“We had been urging the government to introduce hallmarking of 9 carat gold for over a year,” said Surendra Mehta, national secretary, India Bullion & Jewellers Association (IBJA), speaking to The Economic Times. “This will spur demand, especially in rural areas.” Suvankar Sen, MD & CEO of Senco Gold, added, “It’s a great initiative to make gold jewellery more accessible amid high prices. Modern designs come out smartly in 9K gold, and this move also supports innovation and exports.”
 
The bigger picture: India is one of the world’s largest consumers of gold, using 800–850 tonnes annually. Global factors, including inflation and geopolitical tensions like the Russia-Ukraine war, have driven up gold prices by over 25 per cent in the past year. 
 
Amid this, jewellers are increasingly turning to lower-carat jewellery to reduce production costs and attract budget-sensitive buyers, and hallmarked 9K jewellery could unlock new export opportunities, especially for lightweight, design-centric collections.
 
What to watch out for: The new standard takes effect from July 2025, so not all jewellers may immediately offer hallmark-certified 9K gold.
 
Consumers should look for the BIS hallmark and the fineness mark (375) when buying 9 carat jewellery.
 
Gold watches and pens are now excluded from the BIS artefact definition; consumers should be aware that these items may not be hallmarked even if ma

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Parliament LIVE news: We want to stand with truth, says aviation minister on Air India crash probe

SC junks Karnataka govt's plea against quashing of case on Tejasvi Surya

LS adjourned till 4 pm amid uproar as Oppn demands discussion on Op Sindoor

Lok Sabha vows zero tolerance on terrorism, mourns Pahalgam deaths

ED arrests two Ramprastha Group directors in ₹1,100 crore fraud case

Topics :DecodedGold BS Web Reportshallmarking of gold jewelleryjewellery hallmarkinggold hallmarkinghallmarking gold jewellery

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 3:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story