Dharavi redevelopment project tender prepared during Uddhav govt: Shelar

Slamming Shiva Sena (UBT) for its double standards, BJP Mumbai unit president and MLA, Ashish Shelar, claimed that the conditions and the tender for the Dharavi Redevelopment Project were prepared during the Uddhav Thackeray government.

"The morcha of UBT Sena means they would derive the budget for Matoshreee-2, the new house they've built, from the Dharavi Redevelopment Project. Neither the people of Mumbai nor Dharavi support it. The conditions of the tender for the development of Dharavi and the tender itself were both prepared under the leadership of the Uddhav Thackeray government," said Ashish Shelar.

Adani Properties Ltd officially became the primary developer for the Dharavi redevelopment project in July after receiving a government resolution from the state housing department.

Earlier, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray announced a protest march to be launched on December 16 against the Eknath Shinde government's alleged favoritism towards Adanni Group in assigning the project to redevelop one of Asia's largest slums, Dharavi.

Thackeray also insisted that residents of Dharavi should receive larger homes, ranging between 400-500 sq ft in the redeveloped structures, rather than the smaller 325 sq ft homes. Additionally, he proposed the creation of a Transfer of Development Rights (TDR) bank by the state government, advocating for the direct sale of TDR by the government instead of Adani selling it privately.

Though no permission has been granted for the morcha by the police, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said that they will go ahead with the protest march on Saturday.

The morcha will march from Dharavi to the Adani Realty office in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).

Shelar alleged that Shiv Sena (UBT) is against most of the developmental projects in Mumbai. He even mentioned projects like the installation of LED lights and the usage of BEST buses for advertising to generate revenue as examples of projects that were opposed by Shiv Sena (UBT).

He further claimed that projects like the Mumbai-Delhi corridor were also opposed by the Uddhav Thackeray faction.