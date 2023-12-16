Home / India News / Dharavi redevelopment project tender prepared during Uddhav govt: Shelar

Dharavi redevelopment project tender prepared during Uddhav govt: Shelar

Adani Properties Ltd officially became the primary developer for the Dharavi redevelopment project in July after receiving a government resolution from the state housing department

Ashish Shelar alleged that Shiv Sena (UBT) is against most of the developmental projects in Mumbai
ANI General News

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2023 | 4:26 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Slamming Shiva Sena (UBT) for its double standards, BJP Mumbai unit president and MLA, Ashish Shelar, claimed that the conditions and the tender for the Dharavi Redevelopment Project were prepared during the Uddhav Thackeray government.

"The morcha of UBT Sena means they would derive the budget for Matoshreee-2, the new house they've built, from the Dharavi Redevelopment Project. Neither the people of Mumbai nor Dharavi support it. The conditions of the tender for the development of Dharavi and the tender itself were both prepared under the leadership of the Uddhav Thackeray government," said Ashish Shelar.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Adani Properties Ltd officially became the primary developer for the Dharavi redevelopment project in July after receiving a government resolution from the state housing department.

Earlier, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray announced a protest march to be launched on December 16 against the Eknath Shinde government's alleged favoritism towards Adanni Group in assigning the project to redevelop one of Asia's largest slums, Dharavi.

Thackeray also insisted that residents of Dharavi should receive larger homes, ranging between 400-500 sq ft in the redeveloped structures, rather than the smaller 325 sq ft homes. Additionally, he proposed the creation of a Transfer of Development Rights (TDR) bank by the state government, advocating for the direct sale of TDR by the government instead of Adani selling it privately.

Though no permission has been granted for the morcha by the police, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said that they will go ahead with the protest march on Saturday.

The morcha will march from Dharavi to the Adani Realty office in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).

Shelar alleged that Shiv Sena (UBT) is against most of the developmental projects in Mumbai. He even mentioned projects like the installation of LED lights and the usage of BEST buses for advertising to generate revenue as examples of projects that were opposed by Shiv Sena (UBT).

He further claimed that projects like the Mumbai-Delhi corridor were also opposed by the Uddhav Thackeray faction.

Also Read

Adani Group to begin Dharavi redevelopment with Rs 12,500 cr investment

What is the Dharavi redevelopment project? Here is all you need to know

Dharavi project: 8 months after Adani's winning bid, approval pending

Waiting to see how BJP handles its new 'riff-raffs': Uddhav Thackeray

Election Commission doesn't have powers to change party's name: Uddhav

PM in Surat, Varanasi on Dec 17, 18 to launch development projects

Parliament security breach: Social media posts of Lalit Jha under scrutiny

HC seeks Delhi Police stand on petition alleging illegal arrest, torture

Congress to launch 'Donate for Desh' crowdfunding campaign on December 18

Our son can't do this: Parents of parl security breach mastermind Jha

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Uddhav ThackerayDharaviAshish ShelarAdani Group

First Published: Dec 16 2023 | 4:26 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

NCLAT refuses to stay Zee-Sony merger, case now to be heard in January

Bank of Baroda to raise up to Rs 2,500 cr via Basel III compliant bonds

Technology News

Google reportedly working on Pixel-exclusive AI assistant 'Pixie': Details

Intel unveils AI experience-focused Core Ultra mobile chips: Details here

India News

Bhajan Lal Sharma to take oath as Rajasthan chief minister today in Jaipur

Parl security breach: 2 more nabbed, 6 teams formed to lead investigation

Economy News

Chhattisgarh CM chairs 1st cabinet meet, promises 1.8 mn houses under PMAY

Crypto adoption high in India, says IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva

Next Story