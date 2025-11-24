Actor Dharmendra, the 'He-Man' of Indian cinema, passes away at 89

Dharmendra Kewal Krishan Deol, fondly known as the 'He-Man' of Indian cinema, died in Mumbai on Monday, news agency PTI quoted police sources as saying. He was 89.

The actor was being treated at his home after being discharged from Breach Candy Hospital, where he was admitted for several days due to age-related issues. Several of Dharmendra's family members, including his wife Hema Malini, were seen arriving at the Vile Parle Crematorium in Mumbai. Bollywood actors, including Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan were also seen arriving at the crematorium. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences over Dharmendra's demise. In a post on X, he wrote, "The passing of Dharmendra Ji marks the end of an era in Indian cinema. He was an iconic film personality, a phenomenal actor who brought charm and depth to every role he played. The manner in which he played diverse roles struck a chord with countless people. Dharmendra Ji was equally admired for his simplicity, humility and warmth. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with his family, friends and innumerable fans. Om Shanti."

Born on December 8, 1935, in Punjab's Nasrali, he was regarded as one of Hindi cinema's most enduring actors. With a career spanning over six decades, Dharmendra built an on-screen legacy defined by action, charm, and remarkable versatility. The actor was known for his iconic roles in movies like Sholay, Phool Aur Patthar, and Chupke Chupke. Dharmendra: Early life and personal background Dharmendra grew up in Sahnewal, near Ludhiana, in a Punjabi Jat Sikh family. His early years were quite ordinary. He studied at Government Senior Secondary School in Lalton Kalan and eventually moved to Mumbai after winning a Filmfare talent contest in the late 1950s.

In 1954, he married Prakash Kaur, with whom he had four children- Sunny, Bobby, Vijeta, and Ajeeta. In 1980, he married actor Hema Malini, his co-star in several films. The couple has two daughters, Esha and Ahana. Several members of the Deol family, including his sons Sunny and Bobby, grandson Karan, and daughter Esha Deol, entered the film industry. Despite being in the public eye, the actor was known for his warm nature, open emotions, and strong connection to his Punjabi roots. Dharmendra's rise in Hindi cinema Dharmendra made his acting debut in 1960 with Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere. Through the 1960s, he transitioned from romantic leads to more varied roles, displaying a physicality and emotional range that set him apart.

By the 1970s, he had become one of the biggest Bollywood stars, known for his screen presence and an ability to switch between action, comedy, and romance. His collaborations with filmmakers like Hrishikesh Mukherjee, Ramesh Sippy, and Nasir Hussain played a key role in shaping his career trajectory. Dharmendra's most notable performances Sholay (1975): Dharmendra’s turn as Veeru became one of the most cherished roles in Hindi films. His onscreen bond with Amitabh Bachchan’s Jai and the light-hearted romance with Hema Malini remain memorable even today. Phool Aur Patthar (1966): This film firmly established his “He-Man” persona and signalled his rise as a prominent action hero.

Satyakam (1969): Frequently regarded as one of the strongest performances of his career, this Hrishikesh Mukherjee classic highlighted his emotional and dramatic range. Chupke Chupke (1975): His effortless comic timing in this film proved he was far more than just an action star. Seeta Aur Geeta (1972), Jugnu (1973), Dost (1974), Yaadon Ki Baaraat (1973) and Raja Jani (1972): These films strengthened his standing as a reliable and popular star who could succeed across multiple genres. The Burning Train (1980) and Ram Balram (1980): These hits extended his successful run into the new decade. In the 1990s and 2000s, he appeared in select films and later made nostalgic comebacks in titles such as Apne (2007), Yamla Pagla Deewana (2011 and 2013) and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023).

Dharmendra's foray into politics Dharmendra entered politics in 2004 as a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Bikaner, Rajasthan, and won the seat in the Lok Sabha elections. His tenure was relatively low-profile, and he later stepped back from active politics. His political stint remains a minor but notable chapter in his otherwise film-dominated public life. Later years In recent years, Dharmendra shifted towards selective acting, public appearances, and social media engagement, where his posts often reflect personal warmth and nostalgia. He has been recognised with several honours, including the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award and the Padma Bhushan (2012).