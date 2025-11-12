Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 07:59 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Bollywood Actor Govinda rushed to hospital after falling unconscious

Bollywood Actor Govinda rushed to hospital after falling unconscious

The actor has been admitted to CritiCare Asia Multispeciality Hospital in Mumbai

Govinda

Last year in October, Govinda suffered a bullet injury in his leg after he misfired his licensed revolver | (Photo: PTI)

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 7:50 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Bollywood Actor Govinda was rushed to the hospital on the intervening night of November 11 and 12 after he fell unconscious, news agency PTI reported.
 
The actor has been admitted to CritiCare Asia Multispeciality Hospital in Mumbai.
 
An NDTV report citing the actor's friend and legal advisor, Lalit Bindal, said that the 61-year-old actor fainted late last night at his residence due to disorientation. Before being rushed to the hospital, he was given medicine after a telephonic consultation. Bindal told NDTV, "He was given medicine after consulting a doctor and was admitted to the hospital in emergency at 1 am."
 
 
While the actor's friend has not divulged any further details about the actor's condition, he did mention that Govinda has undergone several tests and is now waiting for the reports.
 
Govinda's hospitalisation comes just a day after he visited the veteran actor Dharmendra at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital.  ALSO READ | 'Dead or alive?' Dharmendra joins list of stars declared dead too soon 

Also Read

BBC

UK govt defends BBC amid Trump lawsuit threat, backs its role and integrity

stocks in news today

Stocks to Watch today: Bajaj Finserv, Biocon, BSE, Groww, TMCV, Tata Power

Stock Market LIVE Updates today, Nov 12

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty zooms 160 pts; Asia up; Groww, Tata Motors CV listing today

Dividend stocks

Dividend stocks: Amara Raja, Patanjali Foods, 4 others to remain in focus

us china, us-china, us flag, china flag

China K visa vs H-1B: Can Beijing lure foreign tech talent from US, Europe?

Govinda's previous hospital visit

 
Last year in October, Govinda suffered a bullet injury in his leg after he misfired his licensed revolver. The actor was then rushed to Criticare Hospital near his residence in Mumbai's Juhu. The actor was admitted to the intensive care unit with a wound under his knee. The bullet was extracted after an hour-long surgery.
 
According to Govinda's manager, the actor kept his licensed revolver inside a cupboard when he dropped the weapon, and it went off.
 
"I was leaving for a show in Kolkata and it was early morning around 5... woh giri aur chal padi (it fell and misfired)... I was stunned, and then I saw a fountain of blood coming out," recalled Govinda after getting discharged from the hospital.
   

More From This Section

Red fort blast, Delhi blast

Red Fort car blast linked to posters found in Srinagar on October 19

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Business goes on in Delhi markets even as air quality hits severe levels

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

Those behind car blast in Delhi's Red Fort won't be spared: Rajnath Singh

red fort blast

Datanomics: Deadly blasts that shook India over the past 25 yearspremium

Red Fort blast

Delhi blast: Red Fort metro station to remain close on Wednesday as well

Topics : Govinda Bollywood hospitals BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 7:46 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesBihar Exit Polls Results 2025 LIVEBihar Election Phase 2 Voting LIVEStocks to watch todayTata Motors CV Shares Listing DateGold-Silver Rate TodayBharat Forge Q2Lab-Grown MilkRupee TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon