Bollywood Actor Govinda rushed to hospital after falling unconscious

The actor has been admitted to CritiCare Asia Multispeciality Hospital in Mumbai

Govinda
Last year in October, Govinda suffered a bullet injury in his leg after he misfired his licensed revolver | (Photo: PTI)
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 7:50 AM IST
Bollywood Actor Govinda was rushed to the hospital on the intervening night of November 11 and 12 after he fell unconscious, news agency PTI reported.
 
The actor has been admitted to CritiCare Asia Multispeciality Hospital in Mumbai.
 
An NDTV report citing the actor's friend and legal advisor, Lalit Bindal, said that the 61-year-old actor fainted late last night at his residence due to disorientation. Before being rushed to the hospital, he was given medicine after a telephonic consultation. Bindal told NDTV, "He was given medicine after consulting a doctor and was admitted to the hospital in emergency at 1 am."
 
While the actor's friend has not divulged any further details about the actor's condition, he did mention that Govinda has undergone several tests and is now waiting for the reports.
 
Govinda's hospitalisation comes just a day after he visited the veteran actor Dharmendra at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital.  ALSO READ | 'Dead or alive?' Dharmendra joins list of stars declared dead too soon 

Govinda's previous hospital visit

 
Last year in October, Govinda suffered a bullet injury in his leg after he misfired his licensed revolver. The actor was then rushed to Criticare Hospital near his residence in Mumbai's Juhu. The actor was admitted to the intensive care unit with a wound under his knee. The bullet was extracted after an hour-long surgery.
 
According to Govinda's manager, the actor kept his licensed revolver inside a cupboard when he dropped the weapon, and it went off.
 
"I was leaving for a show in Kolkata and it was early morning around 5... woh giri aur chal padi (it fell and misfired)... I was stunned, and then I saw a fountain of blood coming out," recalled Govinda after getting discharged from the hospital.
   

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 7:46 AM IST

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 7:46 AM IST

