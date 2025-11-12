Bollywood Actor Govinda rushed to hospital after falling unconscious

An NDTV report citing the actor's friend and legal advisor, Lalit Bindal, said that the 61-year-old actor fainted late last night at his residence due to disorientation. Before being rushed to the hospital, he was given medicine after a telephonic consultation. Bindal told NDTV, "He was given medicine after consulting a doctor and was admitted to the hospital in emergency at 1 am."

The actor has been admitted to CritiCare Asia Multispeciality Hospital in Mumbai.

Govinda's hospitalisation comes just a day after he visited the veteran actor Dharmendra at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital.

While the actor's friend has not divulged any further details about the actor's condition, he did mention that Govinda has undergone several tests and is now waiting for the reports.

According to Govinda's manager, the actor kept his licensed revolver inside a cupboard when he dropped the weapon, and it went off.

"I was leaving for a show in Kolkata and it was early morning around 5... woh giri aur chal padi (it fell and misfired)... I was stunned, and then I saw a fountain of blood coming out," recalled Govinda after getting discharged from the hospital.