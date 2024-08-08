Dharmendra calls Vinesh Phogat 'daughter of soil' post Hema's weight remark

Veteran actor Dharmendra made a post on social media platform Instagram, celebrating Vinesh Phogat, calling her a “brave adventurous daughter of the soil”. This post comes a day after wife Hema Malini stirred online debate with her remarks on wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s heartbreaking disqualification from the Paris Olympics 2024 finals due to a minor weight issue.

The veteran actress, who is also a Member of Parliament, commented that the disqualification highlighted the importance of maintaining one's weight. This statement, however, has not been well-received by the public, leading to significant criticism online.

What did Hema Malini say about Vinesh Phogat?

Hema Malini, known for her long-standing career in Bollywood and her role as a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, responded to Phogat’s disqualification with remarks that many found insensitive. During an interaction with PTI, she remarked on the importance of keeping weight in check, citing the disqualification as a lesson for everyone.

“It is very surprising, and it feels strange that she was disqualified for being 100 gm overweight. It is important to keep the weight in check. It is a lesson for all of us,” she said, adding that she hoped Phogat could lose the weight quickly, although she acknowledged it would not change the outcome.





Public outrage over Hema Malini's weight remark

Actor-turned-politician Hema Malini’s comments received widespread criticism on social media. Many found her remarks out of touch with the realities of professional sports, particularly the gruelling physical and mental demands placed on athletes. Netizens were quick to point out that a slight weight difference of 100 grams is often the result of intense training regimens and can be influenced by various factors beyond mere negligence.

One user criticised her statement as ‘extremely stupid and insensitive’, highlighting that the weight issue was more likely a logistical error than a reflection of Phogat’s fitness or discipline. Another remarked on the rigorous training and diet Olympic athletes endure, emphasising that Phogat’s skills and dedication should not be undermined by such comments.



Dharmendra praises Vinesh Phogat

Hema Malini’s husband, veteran actor Dharmendra, on his part, offered a more empathetic response. Taking to Instagram, the 88-year-old actor praised Phogat and expressed sorrow over her disqualification. He also conveyed his love and support, wishing her health and happiness in the future.

Hema Malini’s backtracks remark with Insta post

Facing criticism, Hema Malini later took to Instagram to offer a more supportive message. She posted, “Vinesh Phogat, the whole nation rallies behind you! You are our heroine of this Olympics. Do not lose heart – you are meant for great achievements and you have a bright future ahead of you! Just carry on bravely.” However, this attempt to backtrack did little to quell the criticism.

Paris Olympics 2024: Vinesh Phogat’s disqualification

Vinesh Phogat, one of India’s most celebrated wrestlers, was disqualified from the 50 kg freestyle category at the Olympic Games after failing to meet the weight requirement by just a few grams. The 29-year-old had been set to face Sarah Hildebrandt of the United States in the final match but was unable to make weight on the morning of the contest, despite numerous efforts throughout the night. The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) expressed its regret over the situation, stating that no further comments would be made by the contingent.

Following the disqualification, Phogat announced her retirement from the sport, expressing her deep disappointment in an emotional social media post.



“Maa kushti (wrestling) won against me, I lost. Forgive me, your dream and my courage have been broken. I don’t have any more strength now. Goodbye wrestling 2001-2024. I will always be indebted to you all for forgiveness,” she wrote.

