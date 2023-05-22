Home / India News / Disaster Risk Reduction meeting in Mumbai to focus on risk financing

Disaster Risk Reduction meeting in Mumbai to focus on risk financing

The meeting will address issues like establishing a national framework, incentivising private investments, and supporting disaster preparedness

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Disaster Risk Reduction meeting in Mumbai to focus on risk financing

1 min read Last Updated : May 22 2023 | 8:28 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The second meeting of the G-20 Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group (DRRWG) in Mumbai will explore innovative solutions to manage and finance disaster risks, it was announced on Monday.

The meeting, to be held from May 23 to 25, will bring together government officials, industry experts, private sector representatives, and stakeholders from over 20 countries, to explore innovative approaches to managing disaster risk and financing for sustainable development, an official release said.

By identifying opportunities and examining creative financing mechanisms, the meeting aims to mitigate the impact of disasters on vulnerable communities.

The high-level deliberations at the meeting will build upon the cross-cutting theme emerging from the first DRRWG meeting "Financing for DRR", held in Gandhinagar from the March 31 to April 1 this year.

The meeting will address issues like establishing a national framework, incentivising private investments, and supporting disaster preparedness.

Representatives from the National Disaster Management Authority, Ministry of External Affairs, National Institute of Disaster Management, and National Disaster Response Force will attend the meeting.

Also Read

G-20 working on Disaster Risk Reduction under India's presidency: Report

Must pay attention to financing risk disaster mitigation: India at UNGA

G20 disaster risk reduction working group meet to be held in Mumbai

First G-20 IWG meeting discussing 'Financing cities of Tomorrow' concluded

Disaster risk reduction, management turning into 'Jan Andolan': PK Mishra

Wants to take relations with Australia to next level: PM Modi to newspaper

CM Dhami seeks data on govt land grabbed by people from state, outsiders

SC to hear bail plea of Satyendar Jain in money laundering case on May 26

Over 60 crore people would be exposed to dangerous heat: Research

Ports & shipping ministry to give financial aid to promoting green shipping

Topics :G20 meetingG20 Mumbai

First Published: May 22 2023 | 9:08 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story