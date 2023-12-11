Home / India News / Discussed ban on ethanol from sugarcane juice with Gadkari: Ajit Pawar

Discussed ban on ethanol from sugarcane juice with Gadkari: Ajit Pawar

"Since this issue is at the Central level, we will have to visit Delhi and meet Union Minister Amit Shah and the others concerned. And we will be meeting them soon," Pawar said

However, the government has allowed the use of 'B-molasses', a cane by-product, for ethanol production in 2023-24.
Press Trust of India Nagpur

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2023 | 1:53 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Monday said he met with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to discuss the Centre's ban on the use of sugarcane juice or syrup in the production of ethanol.

Talking to reporters on the Vidhan Bhavan premises, Pawar said he met Gadkari on Sunday and discussed the ban. However, the issue needed to be addressed at the Central level, and he will meet Union Minister Amit Shah soon.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Last week, the Centre announced a ban on the use of sugarcane juice and sugar syrup' for ethanol production in the 2023-24 supply year, which started this month, to maintain adequate sugar availability for domestic consumption and to keep prices under check.

However, the government has allowed the use of 'B-molasses', a cane by-product, for ethanol production in 2023-24.

"Since this issue is at the Central level, we will have to visit Delhi and meet Union Minister Amit Shah and the others concerned. And we will be meeting them soon," Pawar said.

Ethanol, a colourless liquid, is blended with fuel as part of the government's initiative to reduce reliance on crude oil imports.

The deputy chief minister had earlier said that the ban on ethanol production from sugarcane syrup had been "sudden".

Many sugar mills have invested in ethanol plants with 5 per cent of their capital and 95 per cent of funds borrowed from outside, Pawar had told the legislative assembly after the Congress and NCP legislators raised the issue in the house on December 8.

Also Read

'Dirty tricks': Opposition hits back at BJP after NCP split in Maharashtra

Ajit Pawar, other NCP ministers urge Sharad Pawar to keep party united

Ban on sugarcane juice won't affect ethanol blending targets: Officials

We will bring vehicles that will run 100% on ethanol soon: Nitin Gadkari

Manipur is sensitive matter, politics on it is shameful, says Amit Shah

Verdict proves govt decision was constitutional: Amit Shah on SC's verdict

SC upholds abrogation of Article 370: Here are top 10 points from verdict

Govt expects onion prices to fall below Rs 40 per kg by January: Official

Karnataka govt asks beer makers to stop operations in third-shift

Resounding declaration of hope, unity: PM hails SC verdict on Article 370

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Nitin GadkariAmit Shahajit pawarethanolSugarcane

First Published: Dec 11 2023 | 1:52 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 years

Vedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integration

AI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11

India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four months

India will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal

Next Story